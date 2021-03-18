Pablo Laso, coach of Real Madrid, did not hesitate to affirm that the first half of his team had been “very loose” and regarding the playoff he also said that the classification is in his “hand”.

“Our first half was very weak, lacking energy offensively and defensively. They were right and they opened the scoring for us. In the second half we were able to fight, to change defenses, but with the feeling of always being behind“Laso said. “We had lost a lot of ground, but well, that’s it, we have to turn the page and think about the next game”he added.

The Real Madrid coach continued talking about the game. “The game has not been a question of disconnection, I would speak of our mistakes and their successes. They have put them in and that’s it, but I’m not staying at that. My head is that we have lost this game and the next. Entering the playoff is in our power, but it is complicated as it has been from day one “he commented.

“When you win everything is fine and when you lose it seems that you have to change everything. We have earned that the classification depends on us. The fight is going to be very difficult and the team is making a great effort to achieve the goal “, Pablo Laso finished.