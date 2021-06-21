Pablo Larraín (Santiago, Chile, 44 years old), the man behind Ema Y Neruda and a prominent representative of current Latin American auteur cinema, he has had to break as a creator to move the Stephen King universe into an eight-episode television miniseries. “In fact, I feel like I went to the University of Stephen King, because adapting his texts means modifying your own work as a narrator,” he tells through Zoom from Chile about the man whom he considers one of the talents who have defined the way of tell stories, on paper and on screen, in horror and melodrama, of the last 50 years. But what has been most difficult for him to direct Lisey’s story, with a script adapted by the novelist himself and which can already be seen on Apple TV +, it has not been simply to shoot from one of his books, but to do it “about the one that matters most to him”.

‘Lisey’s Story’: Ghoulish Marriage Scenes

The series and the novel revolve around a marriage that is largely that of King and his wife Tabitha. In fiction, Lisey, a widow played by Julianne Moore, becomes the target of a dangerous stalker (Dane de Haan), obsessed with the work of her writer husband (Clive Owen). By recovering facts from the past that she had decided to forget, the protagonist travels to the enigmatic Boo’ya Moon, the parallel universe that houses the darkness of her husband and in which one of the protagonist’s sisters also lives trapped. Lisey is for Larraín “a kind of Ophelia who is in permanent mourning” and the story works at different narrative and sentimental levels, as “a requiem based on memory, which is composed of fragments that are in turn composed of emotions” .

Boo’ya Moon, the haunting parallel universe of ‘Lisey’s Story’. Apple TV +

The high biographical component of this novel made the director “intimidating and at the same time intriguing”, so he spent several days with King at his home and his studio in Maine (United States) while the writer drove him around the places that make up your privacy. In this transit between the pages of their books and the images they created together, “there are many aspects that were left open and that were more abstract than normal”, which was an opportunity for Larraín to learn to count in another genre and another. format: “I thought in the wrong way that everything on television had to be necessarily fast and graphic, with an always high rhythm. I came across a team of people who didn’t ask me for that, which allowed me to shoot in a much more introspective way, where things happen very slowly and where the dangerous actually happens in the mind of those who read or observe. When you realize that, you start to play so that the spectator builds what he does not see. This is how terror and panic are created ”.

He mistakenly thought that everything on television had to be necessarily fast and graphic, with an always high rhythm. I ran into a team of people who didn’t ask me that

The character played by Dane DeHaan, a stalker who combines a seemingly mundane threat with the complexity of his mental processes, is framed in this gigantic translation challenge that has been the Apple TV + miniseries. “Around this story and Stephen King himself moves the ghost of John Lennon’s murder and the figure of the admirer who loves his idol so much that he ends up murdering him,” says the Chilean. To update this concept, the writer and filmmaker brought the character closer to the profile of the perpetrators of school massacres in the United States, in a task similar to the one that Gus Van Sant completed in his film Elephant (2003), points out Larraín. “It is about a young man with a family of complex nature and who is faced with a reality in which certain cultural phenomena, such as the feminist movement, disturb him,” he says of the character. That obsession he feels around them transforms him into someone potentially dangerous, by unleashing a violent, misogynistic and disturbing mechanism in him. “The interesting thing is that it is the story itself and its fantastic elements that end up establishing a form of justice where a balance is achieved.”

Dan DeHaan plays a man obsessed with writer Scott Landon in “Lisey’s Story.” Apple TV +

Female stories

With Lisey’s story, Pablo Larraín links four works featuring female empowerment. With one of them he began his career in Hollywood in 2016, when the American director Darren Aronofsky saw one of his films, The club, at the Berlin Film Festival. So, he invited the Chilean to inherit one of his projects, Jackie, on the days after the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy lived from the point of view of his widow. Three years later, Larraín recovered an old idea, Ema, about the blossoming of a young dancer in the streets of Valparaíso. And Julianne Moore, with whom he had met at the remake Chilean film American Glory —He as a producer and she as the protagonist and producer—, invited him to shoot Lisey’s story. Now the filmmaker prepares Spencer, the film centered on Lady Di as a “first cousin project of Jackie”.

“All this ended up happening without pretending to tell women’s stories, but it seems to me a fascinating coincidence. I am only a witness of a cultural process infinitely greater than what I am doing and that seeks to achieve a necessary social reordering on a global level. I only realize it, like many other directors and directors. I do it from the respect and the place that corresponds to me. I would not like, in my masculine capacity, to grant myself the role of leader of that change ”, he comments.

Julianne Moore in ‘Lisey’s Story’. Apple TV +

When it comes to portraying that feminine power in Lisey’s story, the director admits to having followed the path traced by Julianne Moore, whom he defines as “an infinitely mysterious and brilliant actress, a cultured and complex woman.” In his opinion, the path that the protagonist travels throughout these eight episodes has clear echoes in reality: “Stephen King could never have written what he has written nor could he have occupied the place he occupies in world literature without his wife . She is the one who for years has probably been his first reader, his first editor and the person who has helped him understand the world. That act of mutual love is so powerful that it has ended in this series as an act of respect for her; as a settling of accounts on the relevance that this woman has in his life ”.

Larraín highlights a scene from Lisey’s story that defines the symbiotic relationship between this fiction and the reality of the couple who conceived it. “One of Lisey’s sisters asks if her husband has dedicated any of his novels to her. She answers that never, when throughout this story the viewer can verify that, in reality, all the novels are by and for her ”, she concludes.

