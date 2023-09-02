Venice. EFE

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín premiered today at the venice festival his film El conde, a satire in which he portrays the dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire to denounce the lack of justice after the dictatorship: “I think that impunity has fractured Chile,” he said in the presentation.

“Pinochet never faced justice and that impunity made him eternal, turned him into a vampire,” the director claimed at the Mostra press conference, in which he is competing again for the Golden Lion.

The count not only portrays the dictator as a centuries-old, bloodthirsty vampire, but shows him and his dynasty as a greedy thief, precisely as Chile commemorates the 50th anniversary of the coup against Salvador Allende in 1973.

In addition, seven ex-military officers have recently been convicted of the murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara, although one of them committed suicide before being arrested.

“Unfortunately, this case is known and it comes quite late, but we also know that the number of people who committed some of these crimes are free and that number of people is much higher than those who have faced legal proceedings,” said Larraín.

And I add: “We don’t know where many of those bodies are, We don’t know who committed those crimes, we don’t know who produced the torture. There are some people who are in jail. I believe that this impunity is what has fractured Chile”.

Larraín, who has already passed through Venice with titles such as Post mortem (2010), Jackie (2016) or Spencer (2021), defended “the duty” to “portray evil”.

The dictator. Eloquent scene from the movie The Count. Photo: diffusion

“There are certain people who believe that Pinochet should not be filmed, who believe that their figure should not be filmed or never or that it is still very recent. I believe that evil can and must be filmed, it must be portrayed, ”she claimed.

In this acid satire Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) and his family, headed by the dictator’s wife Lucía Hiriart (Gloria Münchmeyer), live in a dilapidated house where their children arrive in search of the immense heritage they accumulated during the dictatorship.

The director’s intention was to show the tyrant as “a thief” because, he stressed, “absurdly” there are those who believe that “a soldier like him can effectively kill and commit human rights violations of any level and magnitude, but not steal.”

“It is something quite dangerous and that is happening today in the world. When a dictator or a person at one extreme, usually on the right, has to retire, that’s when they get crazier and decide to guarantee their pension,” he said.

And he gave the “Riggs Case” as an example, a trial against Pinochet for embezzlement of public funds in a US network.

Larraín believes that it is “very difficult” to guess the reception of the film in Chile, a “very polarized” country, but he predicts that there will be “enough opinions”, something that he called “healthy”.

And he also compared Pinochet to the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco: “They compact the pleasure for evil and little intelligence. They were a bit the buffoons of other power groups who wanted to put them there or support them in that exercise, ”she attacked.

