With only one year on the team Race Car Consultantsthe Colombian Pablo Jequier, With one win and five podiums, he stood out as one of the promises of national motorsports in the Ginetta GT Championship from England, in which he ran a total of 13 races, also adding two fastest laps, achieving three and 62 points and occupying seventh and second position in the categories. GT5P and GT5A, respectively.

For this Bogota native, discipline, perseverance and determination have been the key to his success in achieving these results in such a short time. At only 18 years old, Pablo arrived in Leeds, city ​​located in the north of England, with the goal of becoming a professional pilot like his childhood idol, Juan Pablo Montoya, with whom he identifies for his audacity and determination when it comes to running.

And the path is being paved. “2023 was my first year competing in England and professionally it can be summed up as progress and hard work. Each circuit was a new experience and as the year progressed I got closer and closer to the more experienced riders in front of me,” Pablo highlighted at the end of his last season.

He is also a member of the racing academy iZone, which has a history of producing champion drivers, has set his sights on becoming the first Colombian winner of the DTM and coming first in several 24-hour races.

Your start

Aware that challenges are faced with determination and effort, the Colombian pilot traveled to London to put a face to your dreams. He worked in an auto shop for more than nine hours a day and there he learned the basics of what a driver should know: his car. And with what he earned, he paid for the tests that he legally must do with the vehicle before competing.

At night he came to practice on his simulator in the middle of the loneliness of a country different from his own, without family and friends, but with the firm conviction that talent is useless if there is no discipline. With his efforts, he managed to test the car five times. This experience convinced him that his profession was that of a pilot and that there was no turning back from this purpose.

In 2023, with family support, he moves to Silverstone to dedicate yourself completely to your goal. This brought with it many more hours of physical and mental training at the iZone academy, which allowed him to improve his performance considerably and stand out within the group of pilots with whom he competes as those with the greatest projection.

Pablo He is disciplined, committed and passionate and despite his young age he has the ability to plan everything he does, when he runs his trust is placed in him and not in external factors, nothing distracts him, he knows that everything is in his brain. His goal is not 100 but 110 percent.

What's next in 2024?

Thanks to his results, he will compete this year in the United Formula Ford, championship that includes local media exposure, live television and online coverage, increased fan contact and increased sponsorship opportunities.

Additionally, it will be competing in the festivals of the Formula Ford Festival in Brands Hatch and Walter Hayes Trophy, both in Silverstone, in which between 100 and 120 drivers from different countries compete

Precisely, he is in Colombia looking for companies to support him and join him this season in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world of motorsports.

“This is just the beginning of my professional career, I will be stronger this year, with the goal of being champion, continuing to represent Colombia and climbing the podiums to see the Colombian flag raised,” Pablo concluded.

