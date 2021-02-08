The second vice president of the Government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, this Sunday in Barcelona. Alberto Estévez / EFE

Pablo Iglesias has assured this Monday in an interview in the newspaper Ara that “as vice president of the Spanish Government” he has to recognize that “there is no situation of full political and democratic normality in Spain when the leaders of the two parties that govern Catalonia, one are in prison and the other in Brussels”, referring to Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont. These words contradict the response that the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, gave to her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, after he compared the situation of the opposition Alexei Navalni, imprisoned upon his return to Russia and victim of poisoning last summer, with that of the Catalan independence politicians condemned by the you process. “Spain is one of the 23 full democracies ”, the minister reminded him. The PSOE has distanced itself from the affirmation of the leader of Podemos.

In the middle of the Catalan campaign, the leader of Podemos forces his speech more and more to mark distances with the PSOE, his partner in the central government, and win support among left-wing nationalist voters. Three weeks ago, in an interview in La Sexta, he compared Carles Puigdemont (tried in absentia and fled from justice for more than three years) with the thousands of Republican exiles during the Franco regime, which generated a strong controversy, after the which he avoided rectifying.

Iglesias defended during the interview this Monday the reactivation of the dialogue table on Catalonia launched by the coalition government and recalled that all parties will have to give in to reach an agreement. “I know that they will attack me a lot for saying this, but for this to take place in acceptable circumstances, there could not be independentists in prisons and in exile. The dialogue like this will not be able to come to fruition ”, he said.

“How can there be democratic normality in our country if a political conflict has ceased to be managed by political means and has ended up being managed by police and judicial means?” Iglesias asks about the you process. And he continues: “Whoever thinks that what happens in Catalonia will be resolved by the State security forces and bodies or the judges does not understand the history of the State in the last 200 years.”

Ábalos: “This is a democratic country”

The PSOE does not share in any way the words of the secretary general of Podemos. The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, has assured that she disagrees “absolutely” with Iglesias’ statement. “We have the normality of a State of Law where the laws are applied to everyone equally,” said Calvo, for whom in the Catalan electoral campaign “everyone who wants and can participate” and “who does not participate is because he fled from your country ”, referring to the condemned politicians and Puigdemont, respectively.

The secretary of Organization of the Socialists and Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, for his part, has also marked distances with the leader of Podemos, but has held back, trying to avoid a new episode in the series of discrepancies with his partner of coalition. “I will always vindicate democracy in Spain, it is one of the highest quality democracies in the world, perfectly homologated in Europe. Now, democratic normality also allows elements of abnormality. We all know that the democratic system is not perfect and always contains elements of abnormality that must be addressed. But from there to consider the global does not make any sense in our opinion. This is a democratic country and it is quite proud of this fact. It has not been a fortuitous event, unfortunately it has not been a constant in our history; rather, it must be understood with democratic exceptions and we must try to ensure that this period, which is the longest in a democracy, continues like this indefinitely ”, he stated.

Iglesias’s words mark his own position, and apart from that of the Executive, in the face of the exchange of the last days between Spain and Russia. The high representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Affairs, Josep Borrell, demanded that Moscow release Navalni and called for an investigation into the attack on the opponent. The Russian Foreign Minister criticized Borrell for the “indecent rhetoric” of Western countries and reproached them for aspiring to give lessons to Russia when there are cases of “politicized decisions”, and mentioned the trial of the you process, whose leaders were convicted of sedition and embezzlement of public funds, while Puigdemont is on the run from justice.

González Laya’s response, setting the Government’s position, was blunt: “Without entering into comparisons that are always odious, I would like to remind Minister Lavrov that Spain is one of the 23 full democracies [que hay] in the world and there are only 23. [En cambio] Russia is ranked 124 out of 167 countries ”. “I would like to recall that in Spain all citizens, all, have their rights and freedoms guaranteed and there are no political prisoners, there are political prisoners,” he added.

Pedro Sánchez already showed his rejection of Iglesias’s comparison of Puigdemont and the Republican exile in January. “They are the basis of our democracy, we have a debt with those people (…) that implies complying with and defending the rule of law,” declared the president of the Executive and secretary general of the PSOE. On this occasion, which occurs a week before the Catalan elections of 14-F, Ábalos, number three of the Socialists, has juggled to avoid confrontation with the minority partner of the Executive. “The vice president clearly defends democracy in Spain and defends democratic depth. Another issue is that we go into the detail of certain statements. They are precision elements. It is one thing for the system to be abnormal and contain anomalies. Everyone knows that democracies have anomalies but that does not make the system anomalous ”, he stated.