Pablo Iglesias has said goodbye to the Congress of Deputies this Wednesday with the announcement that Unidos Podemos is going to denounce in the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office who has been his antagonist in the control sessions to the Government in this last year, the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. The still second vice president accuses the number two of the popular of “bribery” for “buying deputies” in his native community of Murcia to frustrate the motion of censure that PSOE and Ciudadanos had agreed.

“May he have as much peace as he leaves rest”, García Egea has said goodbye to the leader of United Podemos, after an intervention already in the middle of the Madrid electoral key, in which he has ironic about how his former Vallecas neighbors are going to receive Iglesias after having seen that “a house of 600,000 euros has been bought”. The number two de Casado has asked Iglesias to resign immediately “as vice president and as a deputy” to go to the elections “without surveys or privileges.” Iglesias has responded very directly: “I am going to resign as a deputy even earlier than as vice president. We are not like you ”.

García Egea’s insistence on taking the debate to the Madrid elections has served Iglesias to interpret that the PP “is not so sure” of its victory and that its project is “to entrench itself in Madrid” because “they know that they are not going to return to the Minister council”. The still vice president has accused the popular people of using the Madrid community as an “illegal source of financing” for his box, and has ended up announcing the complaint against García Egea. The last dialectical intersection of Iglesias has been with the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who has indicated that the leader of United We can leave the Government “five minutes before they throw him out.” Iglesias has not only replied to Vox, but has taken the opportunity to launch a taunt at the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “You have a problem,” he told Espinosa de los Monteros, “and that is that your candidate is running for another party.”

Iglesias has still had one last dialectical clash, regarding the management of nursing homes, with another Vox deputy, María Ruiz Solás. At the end, in the middle of the hemicycle he greeted the United We Can bench, who gave him a great ovation and approached the parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, and whom he has appointed his successor, the future third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who has been very excited.

The motion of censure in Murcia has also planned on the dialectical crossing between the President of the Government and the leader of the PP. Pablo Casado has put out his chest for having managed to maintain the governments, both in that region and in Castilla y León, in the face of the maneuvers to “destabilize” that he has attributed to the chief executive. Pedro Sánchez has lashed out at “corruption and transfuguismo”, has criticized the “irresponsible” call for early elections in Madrid and has snapped at the popular leader: “It’s sad to see the PP led by you.”

What the President of the Government has avoided entering is the controversy over the ban on the mobility of Spaniards at Easter while allowing the arrival of foreigners. The PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, has tried to do so, who has referred to the “perplexity” of seeing how the autonomous communities are closed while “French and Germans roam freely in Madrid, Barcelona or Donosti.” The Prime Minister has avoided any explanation in this regard. It has limited itself to saying that Spain follows the recommendations of the European Commission – despite the fact that it has requested “coherence” from the Madrid Executive – and to resort to the helpful “co-governance” between the central and regional administrations.