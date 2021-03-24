The last words of Pablo Iglesias in the Congress of Deputies were very similar to the first. The still vice president recalled that morning in January 2016, when an unusual troop of long hair, dreadlocks, T-shirts and sports shoes stormed, including a baby, into the ancient halls of the Palacio de la Carrera de San Jerónimo. With the same tribute with which he had presented himself then, he put together his farewell this Wednesday: “To all the generations that fought against fascism, for democracy and for social justice. Because they were, we are; because we are, they will be ”. Then he stepped down from the rostrum, stood in the middle of the hemicycle, and bowed to the bench of his group, standing. He greeted the spokesperson, Pablo Echenique, before going to the seat of his successor in the Government, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who welcomed him in tears.

At the time of Iglesias’ farewell – who will resign his seat before Tuesday – the session was led by the first vice president, the socialist Alfonso Gómez de Celis. He too fired him: “I think we will all miss him a lot.” The words had their tinge of irony: that “all” included the opposition, which has been left without its favorite target. Those of Vox did not understand it that way and replied with disapproving murmurs. Something similar happened later, when Yolanda Díaz took advantage of the end of another intervention to “say goodbye” to her “friend”, who was no longer in the hemicycle. This time those who got upset were those of the PP, to the point that the minister stopped for a second, gave them a warning look and ended up quoting Albert Camus: “There are people who are not with those who make history, but with those who suffer from it ”.

A scene had already become, during the last year, a classic of the Congress in the control sessions to the Government every Wednesday. It was Iglesias, with a dismissive gesture and a hand in his pocket, responding to the general secretary of the PP: “Look, Don Teodoro …”. The exchange of stakes used to be phenomenal, and last Wednesday it did not break tradition. Teodoro García Egea ordered Iglesias to leave his seat immediately and, when the vice president told him that he was leaving now, the popular deputy threw the proverb: “Take as much peace as you can rest.” Iglesias saved his thrust for last and announced that he was going to report him to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office for “buying deputies” in Murcia. United We can later explained that the complaint will be extended to the Murcian president, Fernando López Miras, his three defected Citizens advisers and the former secretary of organization of this party, Fran Hervías. The formation of Churches maintains that public offices have been used to “buy wills” and that this falls under the criminal category of bribery.

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros – “the smartest of Vox,” Iglesias said on one occasion – also had the opportunity to herd the vice president for the last time. He became almost lyrical at times: “Nothing he leaves behind is beautiful, everything is ugly. His entire legacy is sad ”. He summed it up in two words, “rancor” and “radicalization.” “You said that you came to improve people’s lives and, like all communists, the only thing that has improved is yours,” the Vox spokesman reproached him. Iglesias also did not hold back in the reply. Espinosa de los Monteros was stripped of his history of urban irregularities and, taking advantage of the fact that he was asking about Madrid, he fired a shot also directed at Isabel Díaz Ayuso: “You have a problem and that is that your candidate does not appear for your party.”

The plenary still reserved a final act for Iglesias, in this case to speak at length about what he has spoken least in Congress: the powers of his department on social rights. He has always complained about the little content of his vice presidency, with almost everything transferred to the autonomous communities, but his critics accuse him of not taking interest in what he had. There was the interpellation of the deputy of Vox María Ruiz Solás, focused on the devastation that the first wave of the pandemic left in the nursing homes. The thing turned out as rough as one could hope for. The Vox parliamentarian focused first on his management to accuse him of leaving the Government “cowardly and vilely” without “having stepped on a single residence.” Then he moved on to his political role. “You enjoy violence, you had to have been born in ’36,” Ruiz Solás snapped, to finish: “From now on, every burned container, every broken shop window, will be your fault.”

Iglesias did not get into the rag much. Now definitely in an electoral key, he dedicated himself to denouncing the management of nursing homes in the Community of Madrid. So much so that his antagonist replied with mockery: “My name is María Ruiz Solás, I am a deputy of Vox, not of the PP”. And then he unloaded another volley, which included his definition as a “macho bourgeois”. This time Iglesias completely ignored the answer. He had five minutes and did not consume two. He read his final tribute and left. He slipped through a door, avoiding passing through the courtyard of Congress, always bubbling with journalists. This Thursday he will vote on the resolutions of the plenary session, his last act before ending five years in “this democratic tribune.”