Pablo Iglesias, second vice president of the Government of Spain and leader of the left-wing formation United We Can (UP), announced his resignation from the executive dome to stand in the regional elections that the Community of Madrid will hold on May 4. The politician based his decision on the “enormous risk” that a “far-right government” will win and expressed his will that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, replace him as the second vice president.

The political earthquake that began a week and a half ago in Spain does not seem to have an end. It all started with a motion of censure in the Murcia region that the Socialist Party (PSOE), together with Ciudadanos (Cs), presented against the Popular Party (PP) for a case of corruption. The movement angered the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who called early elections to avoid a possible vote of no confidence against her. But, this Monday, March 15, the political upheaval went from the regional to the national sphere.

Pablo Iglesias, second vice president and minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, announced his departure from the coalition government to be able to stand in the regional elections on May 4 in Madrid. The leader of the left-wing formation Unidos Podemos justified that his decision was designed to “prevent the extreme right from consuming its assault on Madrid”, referring to the possibility of a coalition between the Madrid PP and the extreme right party VOX.

The news took the population and the Spanish Executive itself by surprise, since many of its members learned of the decision through the video that Iglesias disseminated through social networks.

“A militant must be where he is most useful at this time. Rest assured that I will put everything I have learned in these years, all my head and my energy and my government experience, all the strength of my heart in building a strong and broad left-wing candidacy to prevent the extreme right from taking over our institutions and to win the Government of the Community of Madrid, “said the left-wing politician in the video in which he announced his resignation.

Iglesias pointed out the importance of a politician being present where the situation requires it, considering that the threat from the extreme right in Madrid is reason enough. “In politics, you have to have the courage to fight the battles that you have to fight,” Iglesias pointed out while assuring that “bipartisanship (in Spain) will not return, but democracy is threatened by a new right trumpist, well located in the deep state and driven by enormous economic and media powers ”.

Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor, successor of Iglesias

The second vice president will have to leave his post in the Government of Spain on April 20, the date on which the campaign for the elections of the Community of Madrid begins. For the vacancy that he will leave, Iglesias expressed his desire that Yolanda Díaz, the current Minister of Labor, replace him.

Díaz is a political figure who has gained a lot of weight in Spanish politics in recent years, defending the social rights of the Spanish population. Iglesias’ decision makes it impossible for him to present his candidacy for the next elections, a responsibility that he also relieved in Díaz.

“I say something that millions of people on the left feel (…) that she may be the next president of the Government of Spain,” said the leader of United We Can, appealing to his party’s followers to “encourage support for Yolanda so that if The militancy decides and wants it, whether she is the United We Can candidate in the next general elections and the first woman president. ”

For her part, Yolanda Díaz accepted the proposal willingly and assured that it will be an “honor” to work with the coalition government as second vice president. He also thanked Pablo Iglesias for having proposed this “challenge” through social networks.

In this last year I have put all my effort into protecting employment and working people. To this work, always hand in hand with #SocialDialogue, now joins the challenge of the Vice Presidency. It will be an honor to continue working in this Government and with @sanchezcastejon. – Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) March 15, 2021

At the time of Iglesias’ announcement, President Pedro Sánchez was at a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, in the city of Montauban. However, the president did not take long to react to the decision of his government partner.

“I have wished Pablo Iglesias luck and I have recognized the work he has done. Also, in a very difficult, very complex context. For example, with the nursing homes in the middle of a pandemic and, in general, the work he has done at the head of an important Ministry such as Social Rights, “said Sánchez regarding Iglesias’ decision during a public appearance.

In addition, the head of the PSOE confirmed what Iglesias had already said: before making his decision public, he commented on it with Sánchez by telephone. During his speech, the socialist stressed that, despite their differences, the work and the relationship with Iglesias at the head of the government had been “optimal.”

Regarding the replacement of Yolanda Díaz, the president did not say firmly if he would accept her to occupy the position, although he hinted that he would do so. About her, he said he had “the best of opinions” and admired her for her work.

“There will be no problem or misunderstanding. There will be continuity, as it cannot be otherwise,” Sánchez added.

Now, United We Can has launched a coalition proposal to the also leftist Más Madrid to confront the extreme right in Madrid. At the moment, all the political factions are preparing for the electoral race of the Community of Madrid.

With EFE and local media