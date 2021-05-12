Pablo Iglesias has cut his ponytail. Just a week after announcing his retirement from active politics, the former leader of Unidas Podemos has also left behind his iconic hairstyle. An image that was revolutionary at the time and that since the creation of the party, in 2014, has earned him all kinds of criticism and even a nickname (the pigtails) from his opponents. In a report published exclusively this Wednesday by the newspaper The vanguard, The former vice president poses seated at an outdoor table, reading a book and with short hair, an unprecedented image since the professor of Political Science made the leap into public life.

Sources from around Iglesias point out that the founder of Podemos had been wanting to cut his hair for some time because of the discomfort that hairstyle entailed when he had young children, who played with his hair and often pulled him. Last summer, the former vice president wanted to carry out a makeover, but his advisers advised him against it, which would mean that the leader of a formation born from 15-M would cut his ponytail a few months after reaching the Government. In August, therefore, he replaced the long ponytail with a bow and justified it on his Instagram account, where he published a photo in which he appeared in profile and with headphones, as follows: “Between the heat wave and that my children pull my hair … I was playing again look”. At that time, the new hairstyle was interpreted as a “more orderly and polished” option, in “tune” with his new position in the Executive.

The reactions have not been long in coming. Immediately after the photograph was disseminated, the PP account on Twitter published the image of Iglesias with a brief message: “Ayuso’s fault.” For its part, the exporter of the training in the Congress Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo has indicated in another tweet: “Hasta el bow”.

Pablo Iglesias announced his resignation from “all positions” in politics after the results of the elections on May 4 to the Madrid Assembly. With him as head of the list, United We Can went from 7 to 10 deputies, a result that the party considered insufficient, having him at the head. Iglesias, who left the coalition Executive last March to enter the battle for Madrid, declared then that it was no longer “useful” to contribute to the growth of the political project of his formation and announced that it was not going to be a “stopper” for new leaderships within UP. Precisely this Wednesday, Ione Belarra, the Minister of Social Rights, has made public her intention to present her candidacy for the post of Secretary General of Podemos. The party is committed to a bicephaly in which Belarra controls the internal leadership and Yolanda Díaz, third vice president, may be the future candidate for the presidency of the Government. We can hold its Citizen Assembly to elect the new management between May and June and the results are expected to be known on the 13th of next month.