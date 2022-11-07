The former Vice President of the Government and former leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has not managed to obtain the position of associate professor in the Faculty of Political Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). The court in charge of evaluating the six candidates who had submitted to the selection process has decided to exclude them all for different reasons. Through his social networks, Iglesias has described the case as “extremely strange” and “completely infrequent”. The court’s resolution, dated November 4, states that in the case of Iglesias —as in that of three other applicants— no professional experience is accredited in matters related to the profile of the position, or of any other type. . The letter, which Iglesias has shared, informs that there is a period of 10 days to claim.

Candidates for a position for which “experience in consultancy in political analysis” was requested had to prove that they had exercised their professional activity outside the university academic field in the subject for which the position was announced, and accredit a minimum of three years of experience. professional related to the profile of the square. Four of them have not met these two requirements, according to the document. The other two applicants have been set aside for not justifying the payment of the fees.

“It is not often that all the candidates who opt for a position of these characteristics are excluded,” Iglesias pointed out. “You can review the vacancies offered in the same area of ​​knowledge on the UCM website. You will see that the same candidates were not excluded on other occasions. It is enough to Google the name of the candidates to verify that several of us are Political Science professionals with accredited professional and teaching experience”.

It is not the first time that Iglesias has been left out of a teaching call at the Complutense. The former leader of Unidas Podemos had also applied for the position of associate professor at the Faculty of Information Sciences to teach information classes on radio and television. Last October he revealed that he had not passed the tests: he obtained a four out of ten and was fifth out of a total of seven applicants.

Iglesias has a PhD in Political Science from the Complutense University and had already been linked to this institution as an associate professor at the Faculty of Political Science before founding Podemos on January 17, 2014 and entering politics. In January 2020, he was appointed second vice president in the Government of Pedro Sánchez. He resigned from that position in March 2021 to run as a candidate for Podemos in the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4 in coalition with Izquierda Unida. He won 10 of the 136 seats in the Madrid Assembly and on election night he announced that he was leaving politics and his position as secretary general of Podemos. Currently he directs and presents the podcast La Base in the newspaper Publicand is a collaborator in several digital press and radio media such as CTXT, ara, Gara, RAC1 or the Chain BE.