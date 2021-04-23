Pablo Iglesias, the candidate of United We Can, has abandoned, as soon as it began, the electoral debate for the 4-M that was held this Friday by Cadena SER, because the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, has refused to withdraw the words in which she questioned the death threat that the former vice president received in a letter with four bullets. “If he does not retract, and you allow the debate to continue, we will leave,” Pablo Iglesias warned in the first turn to speak. Monastery has not moved from his statements and has challenged him to abandon the act. “If you are so brave, get up and go,” he replied. The scene has led to an altercation in which the moderator, the journalist Àngels Barceló, has tried, without success, to prevent Iglesias from leaving the studio.

The letter about which Monasterio has expressed its doubts is part of three death threats in the form of three consecutive letters that the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, has received in recent days; the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Pablo Iglesias, former Vice President of the Government. These are different writings that have arrived, in that order, according to the complaints that EL PAÍS has had access to and the version offered by sources from the Ministry of the Interior.

More information

Sources from United Podemos confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Iglesias had received a letter of “serious death threat” in the morning, although he had not yet formalized the corresponding complaint. “The Ministry of the Interior has received a letter addressed to me with death threats against me and my family”, Iglesias himself pointed out hours later on Twitter. In the photo published on social networks you can read, in capital letters and without punctuation marks: “Pablo Iglesias Turrión, you have let our parents and grandparents die. Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out ”. Although at first the formation indicated that “inside the envelope received there were two bullets from a Cetme rifle”, the former vice president has indicated that it contained “four”.

On video, the complete sequence of Pablo Iglesias leaving the Cadena SER debate. VIDEO: SER / QUALITY CHAIN

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid