Paul Iglesias, a former Spanish deputy prime minister, observes the elections with a mixture of anger and fear, but never with detachment. His creature, Podemos, reluctantly merged into a coalition to the left of the socialists, led by the minister of labor Yolanda Diaz, who asked and obtained the marginalization of the leaders of the party born from the struggle of the Indignados. Her government, the first coalition of Spanish democracy, is in great danger of being rejected in the elections. Iglesias, today he is a columnist, a communicator (he founded the Canal Red platform) and has returned to teaching at the Complutense University of Madrid. According to Iglesias, the Spanish right will end up governing together, “the People’s Party cannot afford to leave out Vox, who would try every day to weaken its government”, and he sees all the dangers, “civil and political rights are at risk ».

Iglesias, did you hear Meloni’s speech at the Vox rally in Valencia?

“Yes”.

Does that seem relevant to you?

«Certain. In the European Union, Warsaw weighs more every day than Paris and Berlin. It is important for this far-right club that Spain enters. Meloni knows it and for this reason she intervened in the electoral campaign. Pedro Sanchez should regret having called you “dear Giorgia”».

Meloni told Abascal that the arrival of the Brothers of Italy to the government did not cause the cataclysms that some predicted. wrong?

«A myth based on a lie has been built around Giorgia Meloni. The first two things he did once in power were to call himself an enthusiastic Atlanticist and not oppose all the economic recipes of the European Commission. In the meantime, however, the parental authority is being removed from lesbian women ».

What is the risk in Spain, with a victory for the right-wing PP allied with Vox?

“A repressive scenario is likely. The right aims to outlaw, for one thing, some Basque and Catalan parties and, who knows, even those who defend the right to self-determination such as Podemos. The state’s reaction to Catalan independence has been a laboratory: it has been seen that political leaders could be imprisoned only with the arbitrary decisions of the judges and the government itself could impose repressive laws”.

But Spain is a democracy.

«Yes, but formally so are Turkey, Hungary and Poland. And even in Russia we vote, the country that until recently was the model of the right, including Vox. If the right controls the power of the media and the judiciary, democracy is not complete”.

Will the left, even in Spain, do well with a little opposition?

«I believe that the opposition is never good. I have never believed those who say, as did Manuel Vazquez Montalban, that “we fought better under Franco”. Then, it is obvious that we have to make a virtue of necessity, but the risks are really many”.

You governed for four years with the socialists, you yourself were deputy prime minister, where did you go wrong?

“The mistake was to think that it was enough to govern well, to make laws that improve people’s lives, which has been done”.

What else was needed?

«It was necessary to take into consideration the balance of forces in the media: the right brings into play ideological actors and Italy has been a model in this. Let’s think of Trump, who was president, attempted a sort of coup d’état and can now win the elections again. Does his consensus come from reforms or from good management? Certainly not. He remains strong because he dominates the agenda and wins what are now called the culture wars ».

A question of hegemony?

«Yes, we can say that the right understood Gramsci better than the left».

Does it also apply in Spain?

“Certain. Just think that in the electoral campaign there is no mention of unemployment, but of ETA, an armed gang that has been disbanded for many years. Fortunately, it has nothing to do with the life of the Spaniards, but that’s all we talk about».

How do you deal with this situation?

«The right must be treated as it deserves: with democratic harshness. I know it sounds bad to say it, but it’s true.”

What does democratic toughness mean?

“The right is democratic only when it wins. If he loses he says the elections are rigged and the government is illegitimate. The case of the judicial system is useful to understand it, they have refused to respect the rules and have prevented the government from appointing new heads of the judiciary. If they don’t respect the rules, then we change the rules and it also applies to private media groups that work thanks to public licenses”.

You were Deputy Prime Minister, did you say these things to Sanchez?

«Yes, but I didn’t have the strength to impose them. Now I see that Pedro talks about media power and the powers of the state making war on him, I’m glad he got there, but I’m afraid it’s too late now”.

Are the elections lost?

«No, but we are at half-time of a match that sees us trailing 2-0. We have to come back, it’s difficult, but it can be done».

Why won’t we find the Podemos symbol on the ballot papers, but only within a coalition of dozens of parties, Sumar, led by Yolanda Diaz?

«We had to accept a condition, or enter this container, without primaries, or contribute to the certain defeat of the left. We suffered an authoritarian manoeuvre, but with discipline we accepted to do it. Our militants will go to vote without much happiness, but they will”.

Pablo Iglesias, what happened to the European left which, arising from the movements, had challenged and in some cases surpassed the classic one?

«It is difficult to make a single diagnosis. For example, in France the left is led by Melenchon. Having said that, it is undeniable that this is a much more difficult moment than in 2014 and 2015, when thanks to Alexis Tsipras it seemed that the alternative to neoliberalism was possible. In the same years we at Podemos were at the top of all the polls and we elected mayors in the most important cities of Spain, in Italy the 5 Star Movement, despite all its contradictions, grew every month”.

Then what happened?

«We are now facing a global reactionary cycle, Trump’s style has established itself in a moment of crisis of the neo-liberal system. What I call the “anti-fascist consensus”, the one that arose, for example, from the Italian Constitution of 1948 has broken”.

Does this apply to all of Europe?

“Yes. And not only. The novelty is that this no longer concerns only countries like Hungary and Poland».

Italy too?

“Certain. We have seen how an heir to Giorgio Almirante’s party became prime minister. And at the same time the parties to the left of the Democratic Party are effectively out of parliament.

How do you explain it?

“There are many causes. One of them is certainly the war in Ukraine. It was enough for these parties, such as the Brothers of Italy or the PiS in Poland, to side with NATO without delay to become acceptable and enjoy discounts that Tsipras has never received».

You were very close to Tsipras, we remember you on stage in Athens, what did the former Greek prime minister do wrong?

“I start by saying: I respect him a lot and I feel affection for him. I’m not convinced by those who, from the left, criticize him for having been too little radical in the policies adopted once in government”.

So why is the right now comfortably winning elections?

«The problem that Tsipras faced is that of the correlation of forces. In essence, I believe that Greece does not have sufficient autonomy to impose reforms on Europe, there is a question of limited sovereignty in this field. Who knows, a left in France or Germany could have more strength, but even in important countries such as Spain or Italy it is not possible to move independently to bring about a change in the treaties”.