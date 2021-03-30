The bodyguards of the United We Can candidate in the Community of Madrid have been forced to intervene AA Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 17:10



Pablo Iglesias has faced three ultra-rightists on Tuesday who have come to reprimand him in what has been his first electoral act in the face of the elections in the Community of Madrid and just hours after his dismissal from the Council of Ministers. The incident occurred in the municipality of Coslada to where the candidate has traveled to meet with a neighborhood association.

The ultras have rebuked Iglesias and he has turned towards them until they have ended up facing each other. The bodyguards and the National Police have prevented the altercation from escalating.

Today a group of extreme right-wing violent men have come to try to intimidate us in a public act with a neighborhood association from Coslada. We will not accept any kind of threat. Thank you, neighbors from Coslada. pic.twitter.com/Y30D0AGyh7 Isabel Serra (@isaserras) March 30, 2021

The video of what happened has been published by the autonomous deputy of Podemos Isa Serra, who appears as number two on the United Podemos list. This first incident confirms an extremely polarized campaign that will continue until the appointment with the polls on May 4.

This is the second event of these characteristics that a national political leader has starred in in recent weeks. On March 12, a protester went violently towards Santiago Abascal when the Vox leader was addressing the constitution of the Catalan Parliamentary Board. Abascal’s escorts reduced the alleged aggressor.