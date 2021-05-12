Pablo Iglesias has cut his ponytail. The same that has characterized him since he made the leap into national politics in 2014 and featured him on the electoral ballots, back in the days when Podemos was an unknown party. In fact, his ex-right hand, Íñigo Errejón, considered that the best strategy to capture votes was to capture the candidate and his ponytail on paper in order for voters to associate them with Podemos.

The former second vice president left politics after the blow from the left in the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4. Just a week later, he has finished the ponytail that he wore first for years and the bow that he later showed in his time as second vice president in the coalition government with Pedro Sánchez. The book that Iglesias reads is’ ¡Me cago en Godard !, by La Vanguardia journalist Pedro Vallín.

The future of Iglesias is now subject to debate. One thing for sure is that, with or without a ponytail, will try to return to university teaching. It is what he has always held. Iglesias said from the beginning that his time in politics would be brief because his passion is to teach classes in the classroom. There is also much speculation about the possibility that he will resume his television facet, although this time it could be on channels with much greater diffusion than those in which he began to emerge as a communicator.

Once he has left politics, his words are remembered outside the microphones in which he considered that Juan Carlos Monedero, recently left Podemos due to his multiple internal clashes within the party, should act as “a kind of Federico Jiménez Losantos for the left ». The question is whether Iglesias thinks about assuming that role now for himself.