The departure from the institutional and organic politics of Pablo Iglesias of Spain is accompanied by an almost ancestral ritual that puts an end to a symbol of Spanish politics: The former Spanish vice president has just cut his hairline.

His recovery from his teaching activity and his possible return to critical journalism in the medium term, announced in an interview with The vanguard last month, it was also a makeover.

Given the thoroughness with which Iglesias, despite the urgency of events, had planned the end of his political career, his departure from the coalition government and his resignation after noting the defeat of the left in Madrid, recorded in a precise account , the change of image and the renunciation of a ponytail that she wore since adolescence, also has a narrative and symbolic sense perfectly conscious.

Pablo Iglesias left behind his traditional horsetail look. Photo: DPA

The matter of look of Iglesias and even the convenience of having his hair cut off, It was already a discussed, inside and outside of Podemos, immediately after the 2014 European elections and before attending the 2015 general elections, but Iglesias then preferred to maintain his emblematic image.

The issue was raised again on the occasion of his entry into the coalition government as second vice president, but even then the debate did not prosper.

Last year, Iglesias told the people closest to him about her desire to cut her ponytail, for convenience, but in the end and in the face of the resistance of her closest collaborators, who continued to see in her a symbol of the emergence of Podemos in politics, opted for a compromise decision: change the tail for the collected hair.

His exit from politics was thus the perfect occasion to renounce a hairstyle that had become a symbol both for his voters and for his political opponents and his detractors, who they have done all kinds of cartoons over the years and complaints based on your physique.

The ritualization of the haircut, as a symbol of the passage to a different stage is a constant in the narrative, from the mane that gives strength to Samson, in the Hebrew tradition, to the ponytail cut of the bullfighters.

And of course it has its reflection in the fictional narrative of which Iglesias is an exhaustive connoisseur.

Thus, the Jedi apprentices in Star Wars, known by the nickname of Padawan, wear a tail that cannot be cut until they complete their training and access the ranks of Jedi knights.

In this case, it is a symbolic gesture that underscores your decision to terminate his stage in public life and in the front line of Spanish politics.