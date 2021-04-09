Pablo Iglesias has confirmed this Friday that he does not intend to run again for the post of secretary general of Podemos in the next party congress, the date of which is yet to be determined, although by statutes this would not have to be held until June 2024. “No I should present myself because I have already appeared three times and I think it is logical that when a congress takes place again there will be a renewal ”, he pointed out during an interview on TVE. “We also have a system that determines that the positions have to be renewed and I think that when it comes time, because we held the last congress a year ago, we will have to work on a renewal of the teams,” added the candidate for the elections. in the Community of Madrid on May 4, which has been at the forefront of the party since its founding seven years ago.

The former vice president has insisted that they have “shown” that for them “the comfort of the positions is not the fundamental thing, but rather to play each one the role that he has to play.” “My turn is to win the elections to the right and the extreme right in Madrid, to continue being the secretary general of Podemos for a time and when the time comes to give way to other colleagues, we will do so,” said the leader. Of the information.

Regarding the future of Podemos, Iglesias has stated that there is “a team of colleagues” younger than him “who have been trained very well in these years and who are going to have to carry out leadership tasks”. “I think we are going to move towards a very different style from the past. Surely seven years ago the condition of possibility for Podemos was a boy with a ponytail who appeared a lot on television and fought a lot in social gatherings. I believe that we are going to move towards more collective, more choral forms of leadership and that this is something that will strengthen us. I will contribute my grain of sand so that this process takes place in the best way, but for that there is still time ”, said the candidate, who highlighted the role of the third vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, as the new leader of United We can within the coalition government. “Whoever thinks that he is fooled or is not tough negotiating or gives in to things that have been signed, is that he does not know it,” he insisted.

Temporary compensation

The former vice president has confirmed during the interview that he has requested to collect compensation from 5,300 euros per month To which he is entitled for having been a member of the Executive for 14 months, although he has specified that he does not believe that he receives it for more than a month, since it is incompatible with any other remuneration. “It is a right that corresponds to me during the time that I am not a deputy, like many other former ministers and former vice presidents, since it is the income that I am going to have, I do not think it will be more than a month.” Asked if the request will be understood by the electorate, Iglesias has defended that “there are certain things that never generate a question and a news item if it is with any political party”, but that if it is United We can always be “the object of of informative attention ”. Iglesias added that “there are some” who think that the members of his party “would not have the right to the same as the rest who have been in government positions before” and that “you have to understand that this cannot be.” The UP candidate has recalled that the pay is not for life, and that it can be received for a maximum of two years after having held the position as long as there is no other public or private remuneration.