When Pablo Ibar was arrested and locked up on July 14, 1994, his current lawyer, Joe Nascimento, was only 10 years old. That day, a witness assured that this Spanish-American citizen was the person he had seen leave, three weeks earlier, on June 26, Casimir Sucharski’s house, in Miramar (Miami), the day he was assassinated along with to young Marie Rogers and Sharon Anderson. Since that day, Pablo, who was then 22 years old and is now 50, has never been released from prison. 28 years of which 16 were spent on death row at the Raiford prison (Florida). He escaped the lethal injection thanks to his previous lawyer, Benjamin Waxman, who in 2019 managed to repeat the trial alleging serious irregularities throughout the process. In that repetition, Pablo did not manage to get him acquitted, but he did get his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment, a punishment he is currently serving in the Okeechobee (Florida) prison.

Pablo Ibar, son of the pelotari Cándido Ibar (Basque emigrant in Florida) and Cristina Casas, of Cuban origin, was found guilty of the triple murder in Miramar and sentenced to death in 2000. The case never got away from controversy: his first A lawyer, ex officio, arrived at the first court hearing with overalls over his shoulder and was expelled from the courtroom. Months later, the lawyer would end up arrested for assaulting his wife. Pablo was helpless despite the fact that there were no traces of his DNA at the crime scene and the video that shows the brutal murder does not allow the perpetrators to be identified. Opposite, a relentless and well-prepared prosecutor. The consequences were predictable: a death sentence by nine jury votes to three, a result that would currently be unconstitutional (the death penalty can only be applied if unanimous), but accepted by Florida in those years.

Pablo appealed in 2003 at the hands of the prestigious lawyer Peter Raben, who months before had taken Juan José Martínez, also a Spaniard, from death row, but the request to repeat the trial was denied. He tried it again in 2012, with a cruel result: after years of work and evidence gathering, the judge limited himself to appearing in the courtroom on the day of the verdict and said that he did not grant the repetition. He didn’t add anything else. After that, in court, only the crying of Tanya Ibar, Pablo’s wife, who has been by his side since the day of her arrest in 1994, could be heard.

In this second attempt, Benjamin Waxman was already in front. Nascimento was his intern at the time. Today it is he who asks for a new repetition. If it prospers, it would be the second; the third trial in all. And, like his mentor, Nascimento alleges inexplicable flaws during the process. He focuses, above all, on those that took place during the retrial four years ago, in which the death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

The 2019 trial was true to Pablo’s stormy life. Nascimento maintains that this was not a “clean” process and this is how he explained it to the three judges who presided over the appeal hearing held on the 28th. These three magistrates must decide whether to grant Pablo a new opportunity. It would be enough for two of them to want to.

During the hearing, Nascimento reeled against the clock the twelve reasons that would explain that the last trial against Pablo was not fair and deserves to be repeated. Some of them are truly striking.

For example, during the trial Judge Dennis Bailey (with whom Pablo had a verbal run-in during the trial) admitted the testimony of Gary Foy, a neighbor who claimed in 1994 to have seen Pablo Ibar in a car near the house of the man killed just after attack. However, as explained by Ibar’s lawyer, the judge did not allow the jury to be told that Foy pointed to the second Pablo Ibar’s photo when requested by the police or that the only suspect who repeated in the round of recognition was Paul. The judge also did not let the jury know that Foy admitted to “not being sure.”

Nor was it fair for Ibar’s defense that Judge Bailey prevented the appearance of Gary Wells, an expert in facial identification and who maintains that the person seen in the video cannot be proven to be Pablo Ibar. On the other hand, he did admit the testimony of Jean Tessier, who for 18 years maintained an exculpatory version for Pablo until the prosecution questioned his residence permits in the United States.

Nor did Judge Bailey agree to explain to the jury the possible DNA contamination in the evidence due to proven custody rulings, he did not allow numerous retorts from the defense and turned a deaf ear when the prosecutor told the jury: “Don’t let this murderer go free”, pointing to Ibar.

Finally, Pablo’s lawyer explained at the appeal hearing that a member of the jury who convicted Ibar four years ago expressed regret and denounced that he had suffered “strong pressure.” This person was expelled for speaking about the matter publicly and the facts were not investigated.

The relatives of the victims of the triple murder of Miramar have a different vision. For the children of Casimir Sucharski and for the sister of one of the murdered women (whose testimonies are collected in the HBO documentary The State against Pablo Ibar), “Pablo is clearly guilty and must remain in jail.” “All we want is for the trials to end now. Justice has already spoken. Paul murdered them.”

On the other side, the Ibar family, with Tanya, his wife, and Cándido Ibar, his father, as visible faces. This same week, in a conversation with EL PAÍS, Tanya explained that “Pablo is hopeful, he has regained his strength and is feeling well. We hope with all our souls that they accept the appeal and that Paul finally has a fair trial.”

The family is no longer receiving aid from the Government of Spain or the Basque Government, so they maintain a campaign to collect donations through the Pablo Ibar Association website. Only this appeal process that they now face is valued at 200,000 euros.

The three judges who must decide whether Pablo has another opportunity or not could pronounce at any time. Maybe days, maybe months. Time is important and runs against. Nascimento, Ibar’s lawyer, explains that the political climate in Florida is turbulent and there is enormous conservative pressure to increase the number of death sentences and executions. Pablo, almost 30 years later, is still waiting.