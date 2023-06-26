“I am broken. I don’t know what else I can do to prove my innocence anymore.” Pablo Ibar, a Spanish-American citizen of Basque origin, convicted in 2000 and sentenced to death for a triple murder that occurred in 1994, says he feels dejected and very sad after the decision of a Florida court, which recently denied the revocation of the sentence of life imprisonment and the holding of a new trial. In a note written in his own handwriting, sent to the Pablo Ibar-Fair Trial Association, the prisoner shows his desolation for the court ruling that ratifies the sentence he is currently serving, a decision that he describes as a “lack of of Justice”.

Pablo Ibar, 50 years old, married and father of two children, has been in prison for almost 29 years for a triple crime since his 29th birthday precisely today and whose authorship he has always denied. The Court of Appeals for the 4th District of Florida, based in West Palm Beach, last April rejected the arguments of his lawyer, Joe Nascimento, who had requested the revocation of the life sentence and the holding of a new trial, this time ” with all the guarantees”, reports the aforementioned association.

Pablo Ibar, during an appearance before a court in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA), in January 2019. Giorgio Viera (EFE)

Ibar has sent two handwritten notebook pages in which he acknowledges his frustration at the latest court decisions against him. “I no longer know what else I can do to prove my innocence and have a fair trial,” he writes. It also says that the refusal of the Court of Appeals to uphold the appeal and, on the other, that it has done so without even justifying the reasons for its decision amounts to a new death sentence: “I am not in the corridor of the death, but I still have a death sentence.” He also takes advantage of the brief letter, written with a pen, to thank the innumerable signs of support that he has been receiving from different parts of the world: “To all those who have supported me, I love you with all my heart and soul.” And he says goodbye with a “thank you for that”.

More information

Ibar, nephew of boxer José Manuel Ibar, Urtain, He continues to receive the support of his family, says the association that for decades has been working to give visibility to this case and, in addition, tries to raise enough funds to face the costly judicial process. His wife Tanya, who visits him regularly, points out in a video recorded after leaving prison that they are both experiencing a “difficult situation”. “We feel very lost and, although we do not lose hope, we ask you not to forget my husband,” says her wife after having a meeting with her husband in prison. And she adds that they continue to “fight to bring him back home and free him from this place. He doesn’t deserve to be there.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The hopes that Ibar had in the appeal that his lawyer defended in February in the Court of Appeals for the 4th Judicial District of Florida were dashed when the resolution was announced two months later. The decision adopted by the three magistrates that made up the room was a setback, who rejected 11 of the 12 reasons put forward by the lawyer “without even arguing the reasons,” the association said in an informative note.

The defense now plans to file a new appeal, this time before the Florida Supreme Court, the same body that in 2016 annulled the death penalty sentence that then fell on Ibar and ordered a repeat trial. Then, the US high court estimated that the evidence that existed against Pablo Ibar was “scarce” and “weak”.

Ibar has already served 29 years in prison after his arrest in June 1994 on charges of having murdered Casimir Sucharsky, owner of a nightclub, and models Sharon Anderson and Marie Rogers, a triple crime in which Ibar always denied having participated. The sequence of events was recorded by a video camera located in the living room of the house, which, at a certain moment, captured the face of a young man with Latino features that the Police identified as Pablo. After 16 years on death row, in 2016 an appeals court overturned that sentence, considering the evidence “too flimsy” and ordered a new trial. In 2019, this new process sentenced the Hispanic-American of Basque origin to life imprisonment.

Waiting for what the new judicial phase that will begin with the filing of the appeal before the Florida Supreme Court may bring, the Pablo Ibar-Just Trial Association continues to work on new initiatives that allow it to obtain support and financial resources. The association has just created a Bizum line in order to facilitate and expedite donations that help pay for the judicial process.