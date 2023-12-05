Pablo Herrero, author of megahits like Eva Maria, A kiss and a flower, America, Free either Like a wave, He has died at the age of 81, as reported by the SGAE, of which he was vice president, on his Twitter account. The composer and lyricist was also a member of Los Relámpagos, which included musician José Luis Armenteros, an instrumental quintet that debuted in 1962. “We regret to inform you that our beloved Pablo Herrero has passed away. Partner of this entity as a composer and lyricist, where he had almost 800 works registered,” the SGAE has written on the social network. “His essential legacy will always accompany us. All our love for his family and friends.”

Los Relámpagos had a creative project that involved updating popular songs from different regions of Spain plus classic scores by Falla or Tárrega. In the sixties, both Armenteros and Herrero entered the industry. Labels such as Novola or Philips required his services as a talent scout; They ended up working as A + R (in charge of Artists and Repertoire), looking for material to record their discoveries. And they popularized the Armenteros-Herrero firm. It was a flag of convenience: there were songs made by one person, by another, together and, sometimes, with the help of a third party.

Starting in 1969, they began to provide songs with strong lyrics to Nino Bravo: Free, A kiss and a flower, America. They also did it with other Levantine vocalists, such as Juan Bau (The Star of David, Fancy) and Francisco (Latin). Another beneficiary of his nose for success was the Panamanian balladist Basilio, with Distant lands.

In 1982, Herrero and Armenteros made Like a wave, one of Rocío Jurado’s biggest pop hits. In the following years, she slowed down her work pace. Herrero devoted himself to the SGAE, where he would reach the position of vice president.

