The Lleida rapper Pablo Rivadulla Duró, artistically known as Pablo Hasél, sat down this Wednesday —for the umpteenth time— on the defendant’s bench of the Lleida Court. On this occasion, they do not accuse him of extolling terrorists with the lyrics of his songs or of insulting the crown. The singer now faces a sentence of five years and nine months in prison accused of causing public disorder in the protest that took place on March 25, 2018 in front of the Lleida government sub-delegation against the arrest in Germany of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.

Hasél will spend two years in prison next February. He was arrested on February 16, 2021 at the University of Lleida and admitted to the Ponent prison to serve a nine-month prison sentence for glorifying terrorism. Inside prison, the rapper has been sentenced. This Wednesday, Hasél has sat on the bench of the Court of Lleida along with ten other defendants. Six Mossos d’Esquadra agents have guarded the rapper for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is requesting five years and nine months in prison. The public prosecution asks for the rest of the defendants sentences ranging from three to five years. They are all accused of public disorder, attack against law enforcement officers and injuries caused to various agents during that day of protests.

Before beginning the trial, four of the accused have reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and have accepted nine months in prison and the payment of a fine. The rest of the defendants, including Hasél himself, have not settled and the trial continues this Thursday for them. The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that, on March 25, 2018, the rapper and the rest of the defendants cornered the agents who guarded the Lleida government sub-delegation with kicks and shoves. They “abducted” some mossos radio stations, threw objects and painted graffiti on the building. For these events, the public prosecutor charges Hasél with a crime of public disorder, a crime of attack, a crime of injury and a crime of damage, and he now faces a sentence of up to five years and nine months in prison.

The statements of the defendants, including Hasél himself, will not be made until this Thursday. On the first day of the trial, the Mossos who guarded the sub-delegation have stated before the court that that day they perceived a “real danger” for their integrity.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court confirmed a sentence that sentenced the singer to two years and six months in prison for obstruction of justice and threats. Hasél spread on social networks the image of a witness who, supposedly, he had testified in a trial against a friend of the rapper. Hasél’s friend accused a local police officer of having assaulted him, but the witness’s statement did not benefit him. The singer, according to the sentence, found the witness in Lleida and threatened him for testifying against his friend. For this act they sentenced him to two years and six months. In 2014, the National Court sentenced Hasél to two years in prison for uploading to Youtube songs that praised ETA, Grapo, Terra Lliure, Al Qaeda… After several appeals, the sentence was final, but three years were suspended in which Hasél should not commit a crime. The singer did not let the agreed time pass and published tweets extolling terrorism and the song against Juan Carlos I, for which he was sentenced to nine months for which he ended up joining Ponent.

On February 16, 2021, the Mossos carried out one of the most mediatic arrests: that of Hasél. Dozens of agents appeared at the rectory of the University of Lleida where he had locked himself up with several of his affinities. The agents arrested him and transferred him to the Ponent prison to serve a nine-month sentence for glorifying terrorism and insulting the Crown.

Unrest

The singer’s arrest sparked days of riots in Catalonia and several requests for pardon. The Catalan Academy of Music requested pardon for Hasél but all the reports from both the Prosecutor’s Office and the reports from Ponent’s technicians were unfavorable. He also requested the United We Can pardon, which submitted the request to a government of which he is also a part. The deputy of En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, was in charge of demanding Hasél’s pardon in February 2021 “by emergency means”. When there is little left for the two years of the petition to be completed, it has not reached the Council of Ministers. According to En Comú Podem sources, the petition is still in the Ministry of Justice, which continues to compile the reports before submitting the request.

Since he entered prison, Rivadulla has refused to undergo any rehabilitation program and, therefore, he has not been granted prison benefits: he remains classified in second grade and without permits.

In addition, of the nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and insulting the Crown, Hasél had to pay a fine of 40,000 euros. He has not paid it and the non-payment was replaced by a prison sentence greater than that of the crime committed, so that the nine months in prison became two years and one month. Hasél will finish serving this sentence in March 2023, but he has more sentences. Hasél was sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting a TV3 journalist who was covering the confinement of some students precisely in the UdL rectory: the last place where the rapper was released.

