When the police entered the room of the apartment where Pablo Rivadulla Duró (32 years old) lived with his parents, in Lleida, they found a book by Che Guevara and a T-shirt of the Red Army Fraction (RAF), the far-left terrorist group that he put West Germany on the ropes in the 70s. The agents who arrested the rapper ten years ago also located the folders where Rivadulla kept the lyrics of his poems and songs …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS