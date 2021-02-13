Pablo Hasél has not voluntarily appeared at the prison PAU BARRENA / AFP

Rapper Pablo Hasél announced this Friday that he would disobey the court order imposed by the National Court, which gave him until eight in the afternoon to voluntarily enter prison after being sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and insults to the Crown. “Today at 8:00 p.m. the deadline for voluntarily entering prison ends. It would be an unworthy humiliation to go on my own foot before such an unjust sentence. They will have to come to kidnap me ”, he warned this Friday on Twitter.

The rapper’s lawyer, Diego Herchhoren, explained to EL PAÍS that the National Court will issue a search and arrest warrant, and it will be the Mossos who will have to arrest him and take him to jail. “This decision may be at any time after 00:00 this Saturday,” said the lawyer, who has filed an appeal.

Precisely this Friday, Pablo Hasél (artistic name of Pablo Rivadulla Duró) published his latest video clip on social networks, recorded in various parts of the city of Lleida, where he is located. In this new work the singer interprets the lyrics titled Neither Felipe VI, in which he charges against the King. The audiovisual begins with some statements by Felipe VI at the Madrid Press Association Journalism Awards in which the Monarch says: “There is no doubt that without freedom of expression and information there is no democracy.” Next, the artist criticizes in his song the “misnamed progressive government” and insults the King, whom he calls a “tyrant.”

Hasél, who is sentenced to nine months in prison for numerous tweets and the lyrics of a song about the king emeritus entitled Juan Carlos the Bobón, in this new composition he addresses his son, Felipe VI, and tells him “not only is there pa your father “, before recalling that his case has been made public:” Ask for my freedom until Juan Manuel Serrat. “

The nine-month sentence imposed by the Supreme Court included a fine of 40,000 euros. As the rapper has not paid that fine, the final penalty becomes two years, four months and 15 days. That is, according to his lawyer, the time that appears in the order of admission to prison.

Hasél has another two-year sentence, suspended, for similar acts of hate crime, another of six months in prison for attacking a journalist and a fourth, of two and a half years, for hitting a witness of a judgment. These last two are appealed. In addition, the courts are investigating him for his participation in the attempted assault on the Lleida Government Subdelegation on March 25, 2018, in the acts of protest for the arrest of the expresident Carles Puigdemont fugitive in Germany.