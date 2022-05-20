Do you feel the tingling of big occasions? “Do not. I continue in my line because I think it is the most convenient for everyone. There are two games left and it’s important just like the previous one, the previous one and the previous one… We don’t have to get carried away by anything and start our work and then see how we finish. I think we have to do what we work on during the week, which is what will bring us closer to victory. I’m still on the same line”:

It’s not a game more. If they win they are saved “Are they going to start over with the What if…? And if we lost last week we were relegated because they got worse. Let’s play. In my opinion it is a waste of time to assume that if we win we are saved and if we lose, we have to play it in Lugo. It is one more game than we have, we had eight left when I arrived and now there are two left. And we have to face it that way, neither with more nor with less pressure, with the seriousness that corresponds and we go out to play all the games. We have to be prepared for everything.”.

with the field full. “I have no idea what is going on outside. I stay on the sidelines. Those things are very good for all those who are outside, the fans. Hopefully tomorrow La Rosaleda will explode. You have to have all five senses on to when the referee whistles.

Basque referee, González Esteban, with whom he has added one point out of 12. “Any. I already said it, the subject of the referees. I don’t like it and I’m not going to talk. They have a very complicated job to do. I trust. We can’t think about those things. They do their job to the best of their ability and that is the end of the matter, what is avoidable? Yes. But I’m not worried because he’s going to try to do his job to the best of his ability. He didn’t give a shit about these things”.

Fan reception and sold out tickets. “I have no idea about that. It’s nice for the players and a welcome like that will motivate them even more. It’s a joy to have been able to awaken those things in Malaguismo”.

Ramón who has returned with the group. “Okay, she trained. I stopped him for a day so that he could finish recovering to one hundred. I don’t know if she will have minutes or not. I do not know•.

six casualties. “Same as last week. Brandon, Pablo Roberto and Sekou are doing very well and whoever gets it tomorrow will have a great game”.

Luis Munoz.”I’m not sure., I don’t know, what do I answer you? She was very good, beyond her possibilities. The worst thing is to keep that and this week she went down. It is normal, the emotion of playing, but the tiredness begins to take its toll and it is normal. It is the rhythm of competition. Let’s see what happens”.

Chavarria, Sekou and Roberto. “The sure thing is that they play eleven. It is one of the things that I have to keep thinking about”:

Complicated permanence. “I did not expect more or less. I didn’t count. She knew that the schedule that touched us, not complicated, the following. But I did not value if it was going to complicate us so much. The team came from what you already know, the streaks, this, the other and we did what we could and we have to be here, with two games to go and five points”.

Burgos. “I expect the best from Burgos, I have it very clear. They play their game and they are going to come to win the game and they will make it very difficult for us. Anyone who thinks that we are going to lead 3-0 in the first five minutes will be very wrong. The match is going to be pick and shovel until the 95th minute. They know what they’re playing and they do it very well. It’s very difficult to get into them and they do it very well on the counterattack. It will be a game of patience. It is a is the first patience that I told the boys the margin If we enter the maelstrom of the people, we are going badly. Precipitations and… the match is not going to be easy at all”.

Permanence. Respite? Celebrate? “I have no way. I don’t think about these things. I don’t know how I’m going to react.”

Genaro said that Teerife’s match was ‘quite winnable’. “Is a crack”. I just said it. He is the match of patience. It’s very complicated. The nerves, the pressure… as long as we don’t have a clear idea of ​​what the match requires at all times, we’re going to have a hard time”.

Players. “They trained well and there was no excess of joy or concern. I know the match that awaits us tomorrow”.

Julián Calero fears that no matter what happens they will be accused of something. “That must be left for those who have Twitter. That’s really old. That’s over in football. Alcorcón played a spectacular game in Zaragoza that later scored three against Oviedo”.

Kevin. “He didn’t do anything wrong. His behavior was good to me and it was a technical decision that will help him. I have no complaints about Kevin. Zero. I decided to leave him out because Jairo was very good in training.

Antonin. “I don’t talk anymore about Antoñín. Train well. Normal.

Ismael and Victor Gomez. “Ismael did a great job on the day of Oviedo. Whoever makes a decision for the team that doesn’t serve to win, I have to retire.

dani lorenzo. “Good. He had no doubt that he was going to play from the first day I saw him. The first day he was injured and I sent him to the reserve team and I couldn’t give him the ball he deserved. With his age he did not weigh the stage “.

Victor Olmo or Cufré?. “I do not know”.

Eleven from Tenerife. “Surprises? Ishmael? He played well against Oviedo. Danny Lawrence? What does Casas play and not Victor? We needed to defend that band more against Tenerife. That’s why we made the decision for Casas to play and look where he assisted the goal. For me, Casas is more defensive, he’s a bulldog, than Víctor, who’s more offensive. Lombán was a father and had two days and that’s why I decided on Pey who was there… And Vadillo, who was the first time he headed inside the area” (in the 0-1 play in Tenerife).