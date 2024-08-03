Saturday, August 3, 2024, 17:13











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Pablo González, the Basque journalist who has been in preventive detention in Poland since February 2022, accused of being a Russian spy and released this week in a prisoner exchange with the West, contacted his family this Saturday. At around 2:30 p.m., he spoke to his closest people and confessed to them that “he is fine.”

According to his family, “he has not lost his sense of humour.” He has even joked with them. This conversation takes place one day after Oihana Goiriena stated that she neither expects nor wants any calls from the central government: “They should spare them.”

Pablo González was released on Thursday and transferred to Russia as part of an exchange of imprisoned journalists between Russia and Poland. The journalist was arrested on February 28, 2022 in Poland while covering the exodus of refugees at the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Radio Euskadi, Goiriena said on Friday that he had not yet been able to speak to his partner on the phone because, according to his lawyer, he was undergoing medical tests for having “some minor problem.” However, a day later, he received the call they had been waiting for.

He also praised the help, among others, from support groups, Basque institutions and the media, while criticising the fact that “in two years and five months” he has not received a single call from the central government. “Now they can spare it. I don’t expect it or want it,” he said, while admitting that he has not had any contact with the Russian authorities.