Pablo Gonzalez, former deputy governor of Santa Cruz, took office on Wednesday as YPF president. The national deputy resigned to take the most important chair of YPF. In this way, the output of William Nielsen, which was head of the state majority oil company from December 2019 to January.

González comes to represent a more political leadership, in a kind of contrast to Nielsen, an economist specialized in debt renegotiation and financial operations. The most political executives of the oil company were satisfied with this decision. “You need a political stamp, someone who knows that terrain”, they augured.

“I am a person who comes from the deep interior of Argentina, who understands the problems we have and who believes that the greatest value of the company is its people. I ask that we continue working towards the challenge of generating energy for the growth of the country and putting YPF in the place it always was and deserves ”, defined González in a statement distributed by the company.

YPF’s day to day will continue to be governed by Sergio Affronti, CEO of the oil company. The position of president is supposed to focus on more strategic issues, agreements with other companies or treaties with other countries.

Management tends to seek improvement in company’s cash position. This implies increases in fuel prices. The political wing will have to moderate between that direction and the wishes of the national Executive Power.

González is a lawyer and has a Diploma in Hydrocarbon Law from the Austral University. He was director of Distrigas SA and Manager of Legal Affairs of Public Services Sociedad del Estado in the province. Those who know him say that he is “worker, composer and very loyal to the Kirchner family”.

In the sector there is suspicion that the national government uses some relevant positions in energy to promote political candidacies. The Secretary of Energy, Darío Martínez, wants to be governor of Neuquén, where he is from. In that sense, it is also believed that González could use the YPF platform for a potential candidacy as governor of Santa Cruz.

González was head of the Cabinet of Ministers in Santa Cruz, Minister of Government, Provincial Deputy and National Senator. Between 2015 and 2019 he was deputy governor of Alicia Kirchner. Since 2019 he was a national deputy.

“Pablo González knows in depth the oil activity, its actors and the needs for its development. YPF is one of the main operators of the San Jorge Gulf Basin, where González is a native. There the company develops an intense activity for the growth of conventional production through secondary and tertiary recovery techniques, “the company statement added.