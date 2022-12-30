A stick, a ball and a pickaxe guarded his coffin while an incessant trickle of friends said goodbye to him during the day before his burial. Many from the world of golf, how could it be otherwise, and who supported the parents, brothers and nephews of the golfer, Pablo Gómez Valverde (Abarán, 1968-2022), during last Tuesday, December 27. The day of his burial; the day of an unexpected farewell, because in the middle of Christmas and worried about the health of his mother, it was he who suffered a heart attack that took his existence surprisingly for everyone. The life of the person counted as the first golf professional in the Region of Murcia. A fact of which Gómez was tremendously proud.

El Chacho, as the professionals who trained him as a player knew him, began to hit the ball as a young man. He would no longer give her up despite studying at the university, because his place was on the grass. Although it was the teaching of this sport who would give him the greatest satisfaction. And it is that in 2009, the Golf Federation of the Region of Murcia trusts him to launch the Adapted Golf program, to which he has remained attached ever since. Numerous students of Assido, Aspapros, Astrapace, Astrade, Airemar, Tedis… have passed through his hands and through his heart.

The one that stopped beating a few days ago, but big enough to carry all his students in it; those he called “my children.” Some students who have been orphaned. Although the work of Pablo Gómez will continue to be present both on the Altorreal Golf courses and on the Monte Príncipe School, where he happily practiced his profession.