He Fourth event of the International Barcelona Winter Series of J70organized by the Royal Yacht Club of Barcelona in collaboration with the Société Nautique de Genève, was marked by very difficult weather conditions of very little wind and cloudy days, which did not prevent there was a high participation. In the J70 departure line there were a total of 29 teams that came from eleven countrieswhile in the Dooper Anuelle in Mer 2025 of Waszp were 24 registered from seven countries.

After two events in which he could not compete, Pablo Garriga’s tenacious returned home in style and showed being the most regular team In the top of the classification, with a 4th, a 1st and another 4th in the last manga, that the Committee was forced to shorten suppressing the last stretch of embedded. The second classified was the news of Luis M. Cabiedes, also from the RCN of Barcelona, ​​seven points out of the first. And the third drawer of the podium was for Danish Sten Mohr, who at the controls of his Lady in Red began leading the first day but after a bad result in the last manga ended 3rd of the general. The equality in the fleet was impressive, because of the second classified to the eighth there was only a difference of 5 points, with many tied ships.

After 23 navigated sleeves, The general classification of the Barcelona Winter Series of J70 is still led by the Hangten of Món Cañellas and Jorge Martínez. Provisional runners -up are the Canaries of HSN Sailing Team, with Javier Padrón to La Caña and Luis Martínez Doreste to the tactics. And third are the young people of the Can Marlés winery, with the Tenerife Alejandro Pérez de Patron.

The Waspz foilers monotypes They also made three regattas, in which Pablo Astiazarán, from RCN Barcelona, ​​with a 2nd, and two victories, were imposed with authority. Second was the French Hyppolyte Gruet, who won the first manga and then ended, with a 3rd and 2nd, two points behind the leader. And the bronze was for the Norwegian Martinius Melleby, with 14 points (5th, 6th and 3rd).









The Société Nautique de Genève It is the Copa América Ainghi team Red Bull Racing team, and to be able Participated at least two different classes and ten ships per class. Thus, the Swiss club to be able to have the option in the future of being challenging organizes this dribble anuelle in Mer in the waters of the Mediterranean. It is already the second year that the city of Barcelona chooses and associate with the RCNB.

The International Barcelona Winter Series will celebrate next March, from 21 to 23, their fifth and final event, which in turn will coincide with the first of the three events of the Barcelona Spring Series of J70. The organizers hope that the spring regattas also have a good reception and that registrations increase.