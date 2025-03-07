

The presence of Pablo García It has been the main novelty in training that the Real Betis He has developed today in the Sports City Luis del Sol thinking about this Sunday’s duel against UD Las Palmas in LaLiga. The canterano was last week with the Spanish Sub 19 national team and has now returned under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini coinciding with the loss of Chimy Ávila for the meetings against the Canaries and on the conference in the return against Vitoria.

With Pablo García, young people have also been Jesús Rodríguez, Mateo, Mendy and Manu González In this training session that has been softer for most since it contained recovery for the headlines before the Portuguese team.

They were not on the grass Lo Celso or Marc Rocawho follow their recovery processes and aim to be again with the group surely after the break of selections already thinking about the derby.

William Carvalho and Héctor Bellerín added one more session and earn whole to be able to be well on those dates after the break or perhaps in the call for the duel against Leganés, especially the Portuguese midfielder.