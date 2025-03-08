03/08/2025



Updated at 12: 34h.





He Betis He has carried out his last training this morning in the Luis Sol Sports City before You Palmas This Sunday at Benito Villamarín, in the 27th match of LaLiga EA Sports. The Verdiblancos, who are looking for their fourth consecutive triumph in the regularity tournament, will run into a very needy adversary who wants to break their bad streak and avoid falling into the descent positions.

In the preparatory session this Saturday, which began with a Talk by Manuel Pellegrini to his pupils, so much Johnny Cardoso as Bakambu They trained again normally and are suitable for the clash against Las Palmas. It must be remembered that Manuel Pellegrini explained after Thursday’s clash against the Vitoria de Guimaraes that both players ended the duel with physical problems, nothing important as we already explained at the end of the palm tree.

In addition, the young attacker Pablo García He has continued working on the dynamics of the first Pellegrini team, present in the last training of Real Betis before the game against UD Las Palmas, so the canterano has many options to enter the list of summoned for the match against Diego Martínez’s.

Pellegrini opts for Pablo García taking into account that Chimy Ávila will be low For the poisoning meetings before the Canaries and on the conference in the Tour against Vitoria in Portugal. It also continues with the first team Mateo Flores. Otherwise, they are still out of the group recovering Lo Celso and Marc Rocawhile William Carvalho and Héctor Bellerín They added one more session with their peers.