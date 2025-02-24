



Pablo García It is one of the options with which you can count Manuel Pellegrini in it Real Betis In order to replace Antony, for the possible sanction after the direct red he saw in Getafe, in this Saturday’s duel against Real Madrid. The canterano already debuted with good tone with the elderly in the victory in Mallorca and had continuity in the final minutes against Athletic. Then he returned with Betis Deportivo and with the youth of Honor Division, with which he played the Duels of Youth League against Bayern and Copa del Rey against Real Madrid and Atlético to pass the final to four.

However, the Sevillian end will not be able to participate in the week of training with the first Betic team prior to the clash against the Madrid players because it has been summoned by the Spanish Sub 19 team for the dispute of two meetings Friendly tomorrow and Thursday against Norway in Alicante. In this way, Pablo García would already return to be on Friday in Seville and it remains to be seen if Pellegrini integrates that day in the call as a function of his performance or not.

The presence of Pablo García with the Sub 19 national Handle Manu González and the right -handed side Óscar Masqué To this concentration to get under the orders of Paco Gallardo. In recent times, three Betic soccer players were also in this national team such as Yanis, Jesús Rodríguez and Assanewhich proclaimed European U19 champions last summer.

The first Betic team was not exercised on Monday and will do so on Tuesday preparing Saturday’s clash at Villamarín. Pablo Fornals It has a couple of sessions with the team and aims to be the main alternative now for Pellegrini although you also want to carefully with the Valencian due to the previous relapse, which if the allegations do not prosper appear as a more reliable option. In addition, players such as Souleymane Faye You can be this week with the elderly after standing at the subsidiary at the start of the season although those of Arzu are going through the bad moment of play and results.