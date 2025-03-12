03/12/2025



Updated at 10:33 p.m.





The Spanish Sub 19 National Team, directed by Paco Gallardeitherhe has called two young talents of Real Betis to play the elite round of the Under 19 European Championship. Striker Pablo García and goalkeeper Manu GonzaleZ will represent Spain in this key tournament to be held in Italy from March 19 to 25.

The national team will face three rivals in this phase: France on March 19 at 2:00 p.m., Italy at 5 pm at 5 pm and Latvia on 25 to 3 pm. These meetings will be decisive for the classification to the final phase of the tournament.

Pablo García He is currently training under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini, while the young goalkeeper, Manu Gonzálezis part of the youthful division of honor, a team that this week will play the Copa del Rey Youth.

Paco Gallardo has not called this time Oscar Masquéanother Betic Canterano that had participated in previous calls from the Sub 19 National Team.