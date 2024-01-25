Within the framework of the 74th edition of the Berlin Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, the premiere of a film is announced that addresses a little-known facet of Pablo Escobar: the story of his hippopotamus, Pepe. This unique character, who found his destiny far from his luxurious home at Hacienda Nápoles, embodies a story that transcends the boundaries of the common. The story about 'Pepe', whose life ended in 2009, develops in the context of his abandonment and survival after the fall of the drug trafficking magnate.

The plot of the film focuses on how 'Pepe' settled 150 kilometers from Hacienda Nápoles and gave rise to a new generation. Despite not being considered a nuisance by local inhabitants, his presence generated controversy before the Colombian Ministry of the Environment. The death of 'Pepe', at the hands of Colombian Army soldiers and hunters, and the subsequent exhibition of his head as a trophy, sparked a debate about human intervention in the animal world and the conservation of biodiversity.

What is 'Pepe', Pablo Escobar's hippopotamus movie, about?

The film, directed by Nelson de los Santos Arias, a talented Dominican filmmaker, is presented as a work that defies traditional classifications. The production, a collaboration between the Dominican Republic, Namibia, Germany and France, explores the life of 'Pepe' in a format that combines reality and fiction.

Beyond narrating the chronological events of the animal's life, the film introduces a supernatural element: the return of the hippopotamus in the form of a ghost.

When does the film 'Pepe' premiere at the Berlinale?

The Berlinale, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, will be the setting for the premiere of 'Pepe', on February 15, 2024. This event will not only be a milestone for Latin American cinema, but also an opportunity for The international public learns a story that combines historical, cultural and environmental elements of Colombia. The film will compete for the coveted Golden Bear, and the jury will be chaired by renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Who really was 'Pepe', the hippopotamus?

Pablo Escobar's hippopotamus Pepe was one of the most unusual residents of Hacienda Nápoles, the drug lord's extravagant private zoo. After the fall of Escobar, the mammal and other animals were abandoned to their fate, which led 'Pepe' to venture outside the limits of the hacienda. His story, marked by freedom, survival and a tragic end, is a reflection of the environmental and social complexities of Colombia during and after the Escobar era.

