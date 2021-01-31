The tables of ‘Chaba‘. Sergio Pellicer says that Pablo Chavarría makes his teammates better. He is a player who does not give a ball for lost, puts pressure on defenders, makes it difficult for them to get the ball out and knows how to make chances. The goal he scored in Santo Domingo is an example of a perfect counterattack. His fourth goal. I needed it. And, of course, Malaga. Chavarría had been unmarked since November 8. And Malaga, six games without winning. Chvarría will renew … if Málaga is promoted. If the team remains in Second, not everything will be lost.



Oriented clearance by Yanis. This is how the Malaga coach Antonio Montero ‘Nene’ defined in the Cadena Ser de Málaga the ball that the Franco-Algerian sent over Chavarría in the valuable play that ended in a goal was, in effect, a ‘targeted clearance’. Very good explanation. Yanis did not limit himself to clearing a volleyball, but in that tenth of a second he realized that the Argentine was unmarked like an arrow. Another goal pass and there are already five. He also has three goals scored.

Malaga plays away like at home. With the three valuable points taken in Alcorcón, Málaga already has 20 away from home. Third best visitor to Second Division only surpassed by Mallorca (25) and Almería (21). Six wins, two draws and four. What a pity that La Rosaleda resists! Only two wins in eleven games.

Pellicer’s piss. If last week the coach of Málaga showed his discomfort with the attitude of his team due to the way they lost against Ponferradina, this time he threw a shiver against the environment (usually the press) when it was commented that the team had not played well despite the victory. The phrase of the malaguista coach is most interesting. “Better to play like this and win than to do it like in Almería and lose.”

Escassi, second consecutive sanction. The Malaga, who was one of the most prominent players in Alcorcón, saw the fifth yellow and will not be able to play next Sunday against Zaragoza. Escassi already missed the duel against Ponferradina after being sent off against Oviedo with a double yellow. A sensible absence. At least, Pellicer will recover Lus Muñoz after having served his federative punishment.

Be careful with Zaragoza. Many things have changed since that Malaga-Zaragoza that was played on March 8, 2020. It was the last game played with the public before the state of alarm was declared due to the coronavirus pandemic. That day Zaragoza won with a goal from today’s Granada player Luis Suárez. It seemed that it would go up the street. A few months later, he struggles not to descend. Pellicer says that Málaga and Zaragoza are the teams most affected by playing behind closed doors, without the encouragement of their people. It may be true.

Final straight without transfers. It must be the first time in many years that Malaga has reached the last day of marketing with no intention of signing. Other years the Martiricos offices were a pressure cooker. Not strengthening is an obvious disadvantage but, in the case of Málaga, it may happen that the best signing is… not signing. The winter market is for the casual rich.