Pablo Cavallero, former goalkeeper of the National Team and current manager of Vélez, ran over and killed a man on Route 2. The accident occurred in the La Plata district, at kilometer 60, and the victim was identified as Juan Rivero.

Cavallero was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan pickup when he ran over the fatal victim. The Police carry out expert reports on the spot to determine the causes of the accident.

According to reports, Cavallero was charged with manslaughter.

News in development