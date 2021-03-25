Pablo Casado does not want Vox to contaminate his project of fusion of the center-right by the bases and denies that the ultra formation can enter any government of the PP, including that of Madrid, contrary to what some councilors and advisers of Isabel defend in private Diaz Ayuso. Married and his surroundings defend that it would be “crazy” for Vox to want to govern with the PP and they predict that this will not happen, and that the result on 4-M will facilitate Ayuso being president alone with the support of the formation of Santiago Abascal from outside.

Pablo Casado’s PP has mortgaged a large part of his political future to what happens in the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4 and to the result that his candidate, Díaz Ayuso, achieves, but he is aware that this move also has several risks.

The leader of the PP, who continues to maintain a good direct personal and political relationship with Díaz Ayuso, also has many strategic and style differences in the way of carrying out his work without avoiding the confrontation of the Madrid candidate and, above all, in the type relationship to maintain with Vox. This discrepancy in dealing with the ultra formation is the one that distances the Casado team the most from Ayuso’s, according to sources from the national leadership close to the leader. Not only has Casado not rectified or corrected the abrupt break with Vox in the fall, in the frustrated motion of censure that Abascal presented to President Pedro Sánchez, but also maintains that it was a wise decision that he does not intend to deny. And he rejects that Vox after 4-M should co-govern with Ayuso.

In the leadership of the PP they believe that Ayuso will obtain a good result on 4-M, according to their data of between 55 and 60 seats, that is, between 9 and 14 minutes below the absolute majority, and they predict that these could be precisely the deputies that could monopolize Vox. But they assure that neither Ayuso will offer them to govern jointly nor will the national leadership endorse that position. And they remember what happened two years ago in the negotiation that the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, undertook in the Orfila hotel in Madrid with Javier Ortega, for Vox, to ensure the government in the capital of Spain. So he number two popular even got up from the table before the demands of the ultra negotiator. They claim that they would now follow the same tactic. They maintain that Vox already knows what its position will be and that Abascal’s party will not strain the negotiation so much and will end up supporting Ayuso being president from outside in exchange for some programmatic claims.

From Vox they differentiate at that point what is the position of Casado and the national leadership, those who observe “too nervous about an electoral result in Madrid that they cannot handle as their own”, and the comments and insinuations that come from advisers and advisers very close to the Madrid president in favor not only of co-governing after the 4-M but even of having already tried after the negotiations undertaken for the approval of the budgets. Ayuso, in fact, has instructed his collaborators not to attack Vox harshly in this campaign, and that will also be the strategy that the aspirant of the ultra formation, Rocío Monasterio, will follow, whose campaign will be presented this Thursday and with which it has not broken its good tune.

Casado will, of course, campaign intensely in Madrid, but in his team they point out that he does not want to monopolize most of the acts or overshadow the ticket that you want to promote in this case. The tandem will be led by Ayuso, but with the symbolic contribution in the last place on his list, but relevant from the political point of view, of the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, with a more moderate profile, less tense and more in consonant with the interests of Genoa.