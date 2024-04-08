On the rainy night of this Monday in Madrid its journey began the new digital medium Article 14 to “inform about women where they are protagonists” of the news. This is how her director, Pilar Gómez, explained it when she came down from a stage after a brief presentation at Espacio Larra in the capital. Former worker The confidential and The reason, For this project, Gómez has surrounded himself with some journalists who were in the orbit of the former president of the PP Pablo Casado, who attended the opening ceremony this Monday. Among his former collaborators who are joining the new editorial project are Pablo Montesinos and María Pelayo, who made public his position against abortion during the Government of the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. “We aspire to bring together all sensitivities,” explains the director of Article 14. “If there are women who are in favor of abortion, fine; and if they are against it, too.”

The former leader of the PP Pablo Casado reappeared after two years retired from politics. And he has coincided in the birth of the new medium with current members of the current PP leadership, such as Cuca Gamarra, Borja Sémper, Elías Bendodo and the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán. The list of PP politicians being predominant during the public presentation of Article 14, his During the speech, the director also thanked the presence of the president of the Council of State, Carmen Calvo. Among the attendees were also other socialist women such as Andrea Fernández and Susana Díaz, as well as the general secretary of UGT, Pepe Álvarez.

In front of those present, Pilar Gómez stated during a brief speech that with the media she directs “they start from an unprecedented positioning, which is journalism dedicated to achieving equality.” The name of the new newspaper appeals to article 14 of the Spanish Constitution, which states that “Spanish people are equal before the law.” The director did not explain during her speech how gender mainstreaming will operate in the different areas of the medium, but she clarified when she got off the stage that the main focus of the news will be women and they have someone responsible for equality issues. “We will pay special attention to violence against women and vicarious violence. And we are going to denounce aspects of the equality law that are not complied with.” The first information with which they opened this Monday's edition is titled “Juan Carlos I supported on two occasions eliminating the prevalence of men in the succession.”

A few meters from the stage where Gómez gave her speech was her husband, Francisco Hiraldo del Castillo, who served as president of the newspaper's Board of Directors. The reason and now he is linked to his wife's new publishing project. Hiraldo del Castillo is joint administrator and attorney-in-fact of the commercial company Articulocatorce Ediciones SL, established on November 21 with an initial share capital of 5,000 euros. In January of this year, an increase raised that figure to 25,000 euros. “In the project there are 16 journalists on staff and around twenty permanent collaborators,” explains Hiraldo del Castillo, general director of the initiative.

Beyond the involvement of Pilar Gómez's husband, the editor of the media is José Sánchez Arce, sole administrator of Ves Media Capital SL. This company, established in November of last year, is the shareholder of Article 14, is domiciled in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) and has a share capital of 253,000 euros. Sánchez Arce also appears as a representative of Articulocatorce Ediciones SL, the publishing firm. “Pilar told me the idea a year ago,” explains Sánchez Arce. “Not only did I see that there was a gap in the market but that there was underrated content. “It is a very long-term bet and we have financing.”

Like Montesinos and Pelayo, José Sánchez Arce was in Pablo Casado's orbit during his time at the head of the PP. Before, he was a trusted man of the also popular Dolores de Cospedal, and developed part of his career in newspapers such as The Gazette and Expansion. Also, he worked at La Moncloa during the Mariano Rajoy Government. Among the journalists of his new newspaper there are former members of media outlets such as The reason and Digital Freedom, whose editorial lines have been contrary to equality policies. “I come from where I come from,” says Sánchez Arce. “But I am open to everyone. You will see that this is not a right-wing newspaper.”