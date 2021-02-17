There are plenty of examples of electoral results in which the head of the party is thrown out of the house, but it is the first time that, faced with a bump, the head of the party, after looking around, drives home. This is what Pablo Casado has just done as part of a spiritual cleansing in which, he said, the past will be burned and it will not be spoken of again. So far in the Popular Party there have been ren …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS