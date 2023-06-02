EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

When Argentine Pablo García Borboroglu (Mar del Plata, 53 years old) was a child, his grandmother told him about the penguin colonies she visited on the Patagonian coast. He dreamed of being a diplomat, but his interest in marine fauna increased in adolescence when he became involved in campaigns to preserve these flightless birds from oil spills, responsible for the death of some 40,000 specimens a year in the province of Chubut. . He decided to study biology to “be more useful and efficient” in protection tasks, tells EL PAÍS who has become a world ambassador for penguins. With more than three decades of experience, his work has been recognized this year with the Indianapolis Prize, the highest award for animal conservation. Borboroglu, the first Latin American to receive the distinction, trusts that he will serve to make visible the threats to marine fauna and to be able to combat them.

Borboroglu opens the doors of his home in Buenos Aires for the interview with his wife, Laura Marina Reyes, also a biologist. With only three weeks to go before the southern winter begins, Magellanic penguins, the most numerous species in Argentina, are in the Atlantic Ocean heading for warmer waters. Still, Borboroglu does not let them out of his sight. From the website of the NGO he chairs, the Global Penguin Society, it is possible to follow the path of about twenty of them thanks to the satellite transmitters that they have attached to their bodies. On the phone he shows where Laurita is, a female named after her wife, who has traveled 2,036 kilometers since she left the Pedral neighborhood in mid-April. Ken is almost 400 kilometers ahead of him and has already crossed into Uruguay.

“We have a double objective. We want people to see them, to be able to follow them, to know how fast they swim… and to obtain information on the possible overlap with fisheries, with maritime traffic and with the areas of oil exploration and exploitation projects”, he points out about the monitoring by GPS started this year. They hope to be able to extend the monitoring to specimens of the 18 existing penguin species and thus make them known. “Only four species are linked to Antarctica, although from the movies it seems that they are all. There is even a tropical penguin, the one from the Galapagos! There are less than 2,000 pairs left, they are beautiful”, this biologist tells passionately.

Marina Reyes describes her husband as “a penguin in the body of a human.” The reasons, she argues, is that he “is very persevering and a hard worker. He never gives up and he is a very good father and a very good partner ”. Other lesser-known qualities of these aquatic birds are not available to Borboroglu or any other human being, such as diving to more than 300 meters deep, holding out for twenty minutes underwater without coming up to breathe, or being able to sleep floating.

species at risk

Borboroglu points out that half of the species are threatened and some, such as the African penguin, have seen their population decline from 2.2 million to nearly 20,000 individuals within a hundred years due to a combination of factors such as the capture of eggs, fishing, oil spills and climate change, among other factors. To avoid the same thing happening in Argentina, he has worked tirelessly in the creation of protected areas, among which stands out the Patagonia Azul Biosphere Reserveof 3.1 million hectares between maritime and terrestrial surface and habitat of 40% of Magellanic penguins.

Pablo García Borboroglu in one of the penguin colonies in the Argentine province of Chubut. Silvestre Sere / GPS

In his day to day he visits the penguin colonies, but also government and legislative offices, educational centers or film studios. “I am a doctor in biology, but I have always been interested in conservation, not pure science. Scientific institutions such as the Conicet [el Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas] They ask you to publish your science in English in international journals, but nobody reads them, only colleagues. They applaud you at a congress and that’s where it all ends. You do not reach decision-making, laws, governments or communities, ”she laments.

One of the regulations that currently worries him the most is the authorization for offshore oil exploration and exploitation granted by the Government of Alberto Fernández. “It is unfortunate. The exploration generates acoustic explosions so large that, if there are marine mammals nearby, it can cause a process of organ detachment. And with oil development, there is a great risk of a spill. The protocols are a farce, they are not real compliance.

Ask. What risk does an oil spill pose to penguins?

Answer. It makes their plumage lose their waterproofing and they cannot dive, they have to stay afloat to breathe. It is estimated that in a spill, 50% die by drowning and those who reach the coast cannot go into the sea to look for food, so they die after starvation, very weak. In the eighties, 40,000 penguins died per year in Chubut just from spills and in 1991 there was one that killed 17,000 in just two months. The oil routes were moved far from the coast and today the figure has been reduced to about 20 deaths per year. It was a great achievement for conservation and we are very concerned that it will be reversed with oil exploitation, it is a big problem.

In 2022, thousands of people demonstrated in Mar del Plata against this initiative and paralyzed it for months in court, but the Justice ruled in favor of the Government, which has already launched exploratory wells.

P. What other threats threaten penguins?

R.. Climate change, without a doubt, which has a lot of edges. The heat is one. There are more heat waves in number, duration and intensity. Three or four years ago, in Punta Tombo [la colonia más grande de Argentina, con cerca de medio millón de ejemplares] there were 44 degrees, that is, the lethal temperature was exceeded. Almost 300 healthy, young and strong specimens died that tried to go to cool off in the sea and did not arrive due to the heat. And what we see is that heat waves generate fires that the penguin does not flee from, because it does not seem to detect the fire as a threat and stays until it burns, as was seen in the great fires in Australia and Patagonia. .

Pablo García Borboroglu shows the penguin tracking system on his mobile. Silvina Frydlewsky

P. Why don’t they run away from the fire?

R.. It seems that in their environments, for 60 million years, there was never fire, that’s why they don’t react. On the other hand, the worst thing about climate change is that it changes the availability of food. The penguin needs food to be close to the colonies, when the chicks are young, because they have to be fed very frequently, every day, every day and a half. For a flying bird, if the food is far away, it flies and brings it back, but the penguin has to swim and spends more time and energy. In Antarctica, climate change breaks the pattern of ice formation and melting and the cycles of animals are synchronized with these patterns which, when broken, cause a lot of problems when it comes to feeding and reproducing. Penguins have many conditions that reflect these changes very quickly, which is why we say that they are indicators of the health of the oceans.

P. There were large mobilizations against mega-mining and oil exploitation on the high seas, but no candidate for president in Argentina highlights the environmental agenda. What is the lack of interest?

R.. There is a divorce between what people care about and the political environmental agenda. This year there are elections and there is no environmental platform. In Argentina we are 20 years behind on these issues, but the younger generations —and also the older ones— are very interested in the environment.

P. What are the main conservation deficits in Argentina?

R.. One thing that is very serious is that there is no biodiversity law that protects wildlife. Environmental crimes are not within the Penal Code. In our province, Chubut, where ecotourism generates a lot of foreign currency and should protect it because it is the goose that lays the golden eggs, there are no environmental prosecutors. And when someone denounces, the prosecutor, if he does not have environmental training, does not give him space. There is a case in which a field owner with a bulldozer destroyed 2,200 square meters of a penguin colony. All kinds of evidence were provided, but the cause is weak because it can only be judged for animal abuse.

P. Do the new generations have the key?

R.. Boys are much more environmentally conscious and they are going to grow up and vote and make decisions with that awareness. But it is not necessary to be a conservation biologist, we all make daily decisions that can influence the environment. Avoiding disposable plastics and making more efficient use of natural resources such as gas, electricity and water would have a huge impact.