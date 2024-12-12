12/12/2024



Updated at 10:39 a.m.





Pablo Blanco, ambassador of Sevilla FC and one of the legends of the club who knows best Jesus Navaswanted to highlight the figure of the palatial footballer a few hours before what will be his last game in the Sánchez-Pizjuán before him Celtic: “He has been an example for everyone and everything he has achieved has been earned with his work, his effort, his way of being, his ability and his football,” says Blanco during an interview on ‘El Cubo’, on the channel of Sevilla FC Twitch.

Pablo Blanco was the Navas discoverersomething that in any case the former Nervion footballer does not like to boast about: «The footballer discovers himself throughout his career. I saw a small player who was very smart, the smartest there was playing. He did many things, with the capacity to work, asking for them all and participating a lot in the game. Without knowing him, I asked his coach if he always played like that and that’s where Navas’ story at Sevilla began. He came to try out here and played like he did in Los Palacios. A boy with few words, but with a lot of football in his boots.”

Curiously, many years later, it would be Navas the one who would unseat Pablo Blanco as a Sevilla player with the most official matches: «I knew that the only one who could do it, and I say it with pride, was Navas. If anyone could take away from me or Juan Arza all the records we could have, it was Jesús Navas. The other day in the Cup, I had played 67 games and he made 68. It will be difficult to imagine a Sevilla without Jesús because he is a footballer who gives you that energy that sometimes you lack. We are going to miss his departure because there are his numbers. “I don’t think there is a player who is going to stay for so many years in a row and win so many titles with Sevilla,” he said.

«He has an extraordinary family and they are going to help him a lot. He is enthusiastic about his children and may be a good football watcher, a liaison between the locker room and the club or a club representative. It will depend on him. Maybe he will surprise us all and become a great coach. because he sees football well and transmits well. In the locker room it will be an important opinion for any player,” concludes the Sevilla Legend Number.