Pablo Avelluto, former Minister of Culture of the Nation, published a photo about the departure of Mauricio Macri’s brand new book, which generated a stir on social networks.

The former national official published on his Twitter account an image of a bookstore with copies of “Primer tiempo”, the former president’s publication already on sale in bookstores.

But he did not notice that on the books there was a curious sign that said: “Before entering this Infinite Library, please leave your bag on the counter“, which generated a cataract of messages against the former president and which became a trend.

“Avelluto uploaded the photo of Macri’s book, along with criminals who robbed the bookstore. Thus they ruled“was the message of the actor Gastón Pauls.” The former Minister of Culture of Macri and probable ghost of his book, choose to advertise it with a photo where it is exhibited in the thieves section“another user tweeted.

Quickly, the former Minister of Change replied: “I am very amused by mischievous children twitter with your comments. It is seen that they do not go much for the bookstores. The poster is there in case Lázaro, Amado, Cristóbal, Cristina or some other Kirchnerist with pending accounts with justice. The booksellers also take care “.

Later, he published more photos of the copies of Macri’s book in different places, with an ironic message: “From today, in good bookstores. #First time”.

Days ago, Avelluto went out to cross the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who, regarding the departure of Macri’s book, ironically manifested himself by assuring that “must be to unload from the bum’s corner”.

“Cafiero had a bookstore and it melted, he left his parents’ house when he was 30, never worked for anything other than the State, like the whole family, he is specifically a blackmail ”, he affirmed during a television interview with Romina Manguel in his program of A24.

Days ago, the former president came out to respond to criticism of his book. “Despite isolated episodes of bigotry and bigotry, I am happy and grateful to see the commitment to freedom of expression and the debate of the vast majority of Argentine booksellers, “he tweeted.

This Wednesday, “Primer Tiempo” hit bookstores across the country. There, the former president recounts the experience of his four years of management in the Casa Rosada.