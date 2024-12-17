The Spanish engineer, now under the orders of the European Space Agency, is expected to be assigned a mission to the International Space Station between 2027 and 2030.



12/17/2024



Updated at 7:13 p.m.





On November 23, 2022, Leonese engineer Pablo Álvarez (1988) had his life changed: the European Space Agency (ESA) named him part of the new generation of astronauts called to be the last inhabitants of the International Space Station (ISS). their …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only