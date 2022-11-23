Spain will once again have astronauts in space. The Ministerial Council of the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced this Wednesday in Paris the choice of Pablo Álvarez, 34, from Leon, and Sara García, also 33, from Leon, as a reserve, for the new class of European astronauts, the first who has been elected since 2009. The last Spaniard appointed, and the only one so far in the history of ESA, was Pedro Duque. It was 30 years ago, in 1992.

In total, the Agency has chosen six holders (among them, the Spanish engineer), 10 reserves (among them, the Spanish biotechnologist) and a disabled astronaut. The new astronauts, who will have to undergo an intense training program that can last up to three years or more, will be responsible for key missions for the future of aerospace exploration, such as the return to the Moon, scheduled for 2030, and the future mission to Mars. In the meantime, they will also fly and work on the International Space Station, as their predecessors have done.

The other starting astronauts are Sophie Adenot (France), Rosemary Coogan (United Kingdom), Raphaël Liégeois (Belgium) and Marco Sieber (Switzerland). In addition, reservists will be Meganne Christian (United Kingdom), Anthea Comellini and Andrea Patassa, both Italian, Carmen Possnig (Austria), Arnaud Prost (France), Amelie Schoenenwald (Germany), Aleš Svoboda (Czech Republic) and Sławosz Uznański (Poland).

Pablo Álvarez, the new Spanish astronaut, is a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer from Leon who is currently working on various projects for the multinational Airbus. He is a graduate of the University of León and a master’s degree from the Warsaw Polytechnic University. Between 2011 and 2017 he worked as a structural engineer for various Airbus aircraft programs, both in Spain, France and the United Kingdom. From 2017 to 2020 he worked as the mechanical architect of the European Space Agency’s ExoMars rover, designed to search for life on Mars and whose launch has been put on hold following the break between Europe and Russia over the Ukraine war.

Pablo Álvarez Fernández, titular astronaut of ESA 2022.

Sara García, a 33-year-old biotechnologist from León, has been selected as an astronaut in the reserve. Her academic training, in which she won several awards for excellence, took place first at the University of León and later at the Salamanca Cancer Research Center. Since 2019, she has been working as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Cancer Research Center, where she leads a project to discover new drugs against cancer in the laboratory of Mariano Barbacid. García collaborates as a volunteer with the Spanish Association against Cancer and has participated as an organizer in outreach activities. She is fond of scuba diving, the Krav Maga fight —the official personal defense system of the Israeli Army— skydiving and personal training.

The selection comes shortly after the Ministry of Science has increased Spain’s contribution to ESA by 20% by 2023 to reach 300 million euros. Spain is the fourth EU country in contribution to ESA. The coefficient of return on contracts for Spanish companies has been 106% in recent years, which represents a surplus for Spain of 74 million euros, according to the Ministry of Science.

Those chosen have had to overcome a selection process of more than a year and six phases. In addition to master’s level studies or higher in the field of natural sciences, engineering, medicine, mathematics, and three years of professional experience, command of one language, in addition to English, physical aptitude, training in diving and swimming and ability to act in a team and under stress. They had to measure between 1.50 and 1.90 meters and have a maximum age of 50 years, since they are expected to make a minimum of two trips during their career and it is not recommended that this last until an advanced age. Seven European astronauts from the previous promotion are now active: two Italians, two Germans, one French, one Danish and one British.

22,523 valid candidates took part in the tests, more than double the number in the previous call in 2008. Just over 1,300 participants made it to the second round. From Spain, 1,341 candidates applied —1,043 men and 298 women— of which 28 went on to the second round of tests.

Astronauts’ skills include not only physical, technical and scientific capacity, but also talent for outreach and communication. Astronauts are ESA ambassadors and also its face: since the beginning of the Soviet and American space programs in the 1960s, it has been inseparable from the astronauts or cosmonauts who embodied the dream of space conquest.

The next stage, for the new astronauts, will be to join the European Astronaut Center in Cologne (Germany) in the coming months. There they will continue, for a year, basic training, followed by a phase, indefinite duration, of preparation prior to the mission. The training concludes with a year and a half of final training once the astronaut’s mission has been defined. The salary is between 5,400 and 8,600 euros net per month free of national income tax.

The only Spaniard selected by ESA to travel to space so far has been the engineer and former Madrid science minister Pedro Duque, 59, who traveled into space twice in 1998 and 2003. He is joined by the Spanish-American born in Madrid Michael López-Alegría, selected by NASA.

