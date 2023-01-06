The Warner Music offices are a hive of staff around Pablo Alborán (Málaga, 33 years old), who publishes The Fourth Sheet, his sixth studio album. As on other occasions, the promotional day promises to be hectic for this Spanish pop star who always knows how to get the best smile out of her in stressful situations. She is now 10 years old since she debuted and confesses that this album is about imperfect love, the only one that is true because it overcomes obstacles.

Question. He says that this album is “to love tooth and nail.” How is that?

Reply. That phrase comes from a song called voracious. It’s about that moment in relationships where you know who you are. That is to say, we argue, we shout, we fight, we mess up at home… but we are not worse for that. The fact of showing yourself as you are makes love much more solid. Therefore, “love tooth and nail.”

Q. When love is missing, does music have?

R. [Se toma unos segundos para pensarlo] I have never lacked love.

Q. Never?

R. No. And thank goodness. I have been very lucky because I have always had love in many forms.

Q. On the album, he also talks about “healing wounds with drinks with friends.” When was the last time that happened?

R. Does too much [ríe]. It will be two months now, just before I go on tour. That day I had a party at my house in Madrid, the best place to have a good time.

Q. With this record he also marks a decade of his career. What would you say to Pablo Alborán from a decade ago?

R. Puff… I don’t know. When asked what advice I would give to someone just starting out, I never feel capable of giving any. Imagine giving one to myself. He wouldn’t tell me anything. I would be very excited to meet my self from 10 years ago. It would transmit a lot of tenderness to me because, when I see certain videos, I say to myself: ‘My, how many things have changed, but also how many are still intact’. Of those that have changed, there is a lot of naivety when you are starting out and a lot of ignorance. The illusion remains intact and how clear I am to continue here.

Q. How do you not change when you already become famous?

R. I don’t make any effort. There’s nothing to do. If you have to make a real effort, then it’s wrong. I do not differentiate the famous Pablo Alborán from the staff. I understand that people do it, but I don’t. I do not forget that I am an artist while I am buying bread, nor that I have to buy bread when I am on stage. I usually do my life as I have always done it.

Q. Urban music dominates everything. Have you been afraid of not updating?

R. No fear. There are things about urban music that I love and, therefore, it can’t scare me. Rather I have thought a lot about it. And I haven’t thought so much about the style, but about the way in which music is consumed nowadays. Even how information is consumed today. Everything goes super fast and I don’t have time to assimilate what I see or what I hear or what they tell me. Regarding the style, I have no problem. I understand that people need to catalog an artist to know how to place him, more in art. Each one has a style. I have no prejudices with this. Anyone who listens to my records will see that I make some geeks tremendous that have nothing to do with the image people have of me.

Q. So, reggaeton and pop are not incompatible.

R. Not at all. I can understand it at the beginning when a current comes and, as always, any new current creates tremors. But I think now is the time to accept that we cannot spend all day saying what is good and what is bad. There are things you may like and others you may not. It is legitimate that you like it and also that you do not. The music is free. We musicians should not raise this problem, not even think about it. We would be conditioned.

Q. At what point has this consumption of information scared you?

R. At the cinema. With children’s movies. I have a lot of tenderness with the drawings that I used to see and now, when I see them with my nephews, I feel that there is an acceleration in which you don’t have time to process even the joke that they just made. The child does not have time to find a gesture amusing, because automatically there is another joke, and another, and so on throughout the film… Tu-tu-tu… Constant music, constant jokes, constant visual effects… In the end, the movie has finished movie and you don’t know what it’s about.

Q. How do you make it not affect you?

R. I try to brake. If I start looking for a movie on Netflix or Amazon, I spend an hour searching to find a good series or movie and do the exercise of watching it calmly. It also happens to me with music. On tour, I lock myself in my room and make the effort to listen to the entire records.

Pablo Alborán, at the Warner Music offices. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

Q. He said that he went to therapy because he got “a lot of cane”.

R. At some point I went. I think it’s very healthy… but don’t get caned [ríe]. I mean go to therapy. I have always been very square in my life. And now I want to be the opposite [Pablo Alborán coge el disco y lo muestra]. That’s why a circle appears on this album. It represents that I no longer want to be as my nature sometimes leads me. That is to say, I don’t want to be squared, very orderly, very Germanic… Sometimes, you have to let go of the reins a bit. Anyway, I’m still demanding and I have people around me who are too.

Q. When was the last time you said to yourself: “Pablo, stop”?

Q. Every day. I have to do it for a while [ríe]. Yesterday. When I got home, I told myself that I was going to eat the chicken broth and I’m not going to look at my phone or anything anymore. I just go to dinner and that’s it.

Q. However, social networks do not help to stop. Now, Tik Tok has been done and updates it a lot.

Q. I’ve had this reflection about stopping this issue and how the old ways of promoting seem to disappear altogether. In the end, I have learned to accept that the world changes. It is unavoidable. I can’t stand being stuck in the past. For this reason, adapting to social networks does not matter to me. I find it even fun. What’s more: Tik Tok has saved me from hours of insomnia, waiting at the airport or in interviews… I have a good time.

Q. How does it take that people without knowing you can think of you?

R. Normal. We all do.

Q. In his 10-year career, he has been nominated 29 times for the Grammys and has not received any awards. What would he say to the academy?

R. [Ríe]. What I always say: thanks for nominating me, call me to sing and, if at some point, a Grammy or two or 20 falls, well great. If they don’t give me any Grammy but I keep going like it has until now, I prefer that they never give it to me, really.

Q. Do you still have the idea of ​​making a movie?

R. Yes of course. In January I return to acting classes.

Q. What role would you like to play?

R. I do not know yet [ríe]. I’m on it. I would like to do something different from the stereotype that people have of me. That is to say, getting out of the role of a good boy, which I am not at all.

Q. Any movie or series that has marked you as to be seen there?

R. There is a series that I loved… The name has gone… Do you see it? We are saturated with information as I said before…Mare of Easttown! That. Now [ríe]. Then, my parents tell me that we do have Alzheimer’s and I say: No, dad, mom, it’s society and the world of excess information in which we live… Its protagonist is Kate Winslet and I love her realism and her way of demystifying all through a character like her. Winslet breaks the stereotype of her and I really like that.

Q. So, you prefer people to demystify you.

R. I am not a myth nor do I pretend to be. My true fans know exactly how I am. I really like the respect and affection that there is in the face of normality, naturalness and humanity. Nowadays, I think it is very difficult for unattainable myths to emerge, from those of before, because for what? What an effort to have to be that. I am not perfect nor do I claim to be.

