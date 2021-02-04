Pablo Aimar speaks little but says a lot. He found an ideal refuge and his contribution is too. “Soccer is not taught, soccer is learned by playing”, defines the coach of the Argentina Under-17 National Team.

And from that definition, he begins to pull a thread that shows conviction for his ideas, pleasure for the sport and above all the desire to contribute to the growth of the kids, on and off the pitch.

“I like working with boys,” he says in a Article published in The Coaches Voice. “I have heard, and I still hear, that in Argentina there are no longer so many soccer players. It may be that at some point that has happened, but the coaches have to take care of that. This is why I loved the idea of ​​working with young people. If the national team did not come out, surely he was going to do it elsewhere ”.

When he delves into the idea of ​​play he is looking for in his teams, Aimar sets the example of the bold center markers. And he explains: “Afterwards, with that training, it will not cost them anything to play in a team that plays in a withdrawn way. Now, if we do the opposite, later it will be difficult for them to adapt. But if we give them instructions like ‘let’s get the ball out, let’s play for a long time to get a result’, when later it’s time for a coach who asks them to play in a more daring way, they won’t be able to do it ”.

“We try to make them play, that the ball is not a problem, that they do not get rid of it. For that we choose and look at players who feel football that way or who can get to incorporate that ”, adds the former River and Valencia player.

In the article written in the first person, the coach clarifies that he still does not know if he will dedicate the rest of his career to being a coach, but he ponders the comforts he found when working with youth. “Today I feel that I am in the place where I want to be and I enjoy it. Being a youth coach gives me the time that first division coaches don’t have ”.

On this path, Aimar looks back and finds inescapable references. He pauses to talk about Marcelo Bielsa.

“Bielsa is influential in others, an influencer. He does not leave indifferent those who were directed by him and that is a huge characteristic. I have a special admiration for him, but if I have to say something, it is that of the influence he has on all the people who know him and who were led by him. “

And it also highlights José Pékerman, the craftsman of a generation of youth in which, among many others, Aimar stood out.

“Pékerman instilled in us that football was a game,” says Pablito, “from common sense and from peace, which is fundamental because of everything that begins to move around boys who play well; at those ages things start to move. which can be complicated. I remember one day that José came before the 1997 World Cup in Malaysia. He had already won, along with Hugo Tocalli, the 1995 U20 World Cup in Qatar. He told us: ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to go well’ He, despite having won the previous World Cup, gave us that peace of mind. “