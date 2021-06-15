There is only one week left for the Cruz Azul Celestial Machine to start with its preseason work towards Apertura 2021, after two weeks that the capital’s team managed to crown the celestial environment, it has not given any signs of the details for the formation of the squad in the next tournament.
At the end of the contest it was known that several heavenly players were ending their contracts and one of the players who has most talked about his renewal, is that of the Guarani central defender, Pablo Aguilar. Well, there have been many versions on the subject in recent weeks.
According to the column of St. Cadilla In the diary REFORM, of the printed edition of Monday, June 14, the Cruzazulina directive had no intention of renewing the player and they are already looking for a replacement, despite the fact that Juan Reynoso want the defender to stay on the team.
In the cement dome they would have other plans, even, the medium ensures that the blue fans are not excited about the permanence of the player. “Well, don’t even wait for Pablo Aguilar’s, eh? They haven’t contemplated it, even though Reynoso has asked for its renewal”, was something that the media cited.
The player became Mexican soccer champion for the third time in his career, the course of the week will be decisive so that it is known if the player will have a chance to continue or will definitely be able to sign as a free agent with another club.
The Paraguayan arrived in the summer of 2018 at the Machine, three years later he became a benchmark of the institution with a total of 96 games played and 11 goals scored, in addition to winning three titles (Liga MX, Copa MX and Supercopa MX ).
