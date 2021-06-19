This Tuesday, June 22, the preseason of Cruz Azul will begin at the La Noria facilities to carry out physical and medical examinations, to later be placed under the orders of Juan Reynoso and start preparing for participation in the Apertura 2021 tournament.
The only ones that should not be presented will be Elijah Hernandez who went to the Panzas Verdes de León, as well as those who are participating in the Copa América 2020, in this case Yoshimar Yotún Y Jonathan Rodriguez, who are with Peru and Uruguay, respectively.
However, according to sources close to the newspaper RECORD, revealed in the edition of last Thursday, June 17, the environment of the Guaraní defender would be upset for not having certainty about the future of the defender, who ends his contract this June 30.
“Sources consulted by RÉCORD indicated that, for example, Paraguayan central defender Pablo Aguilar does not know if he will attend the start of the cement preseason in La Noria on the 22nd, because less than 15 days after the end of his contract he has no arrangement with the celestial entity, “they quoted in their information.
The footballer is on vacation in Paraguay, and for months there has been uncertainty about what will happen to his future, in addition, there have been many versions about the situation.
The 34-year-old is expected to not show up at the start of the preseason and thus put pressure on the board to speed up negotiations on his renewal.
It should be noted that the Paraguayan central defender has been a fixed player in the Juan Reynoso And since his arrival at the cement team in the summer of 2018 he has played 107 games, scored 11 goals and given an assist.
