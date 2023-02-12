Nayarit.- The support from Mexico in Turkey continues, and among the members of the Azteca Mole Brigade you will find a nayarita.

Is about Pablo Vega, Nayarit firefighter which is currently in the zero zone east of Turkey.

Pablo together with the brigade achieved the rescue of a woman 56 years old who was five days trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building.

“He rescuer of NayaritPablo Vega, is a participant in the work in the disaster zone”, assured the Secretary of Security Citizen Protection (SSPC) from Nayarit.

“He managed to extract the female so that it could be assisted by medical personnelthey added.

The Aztec Mole Brigade It is currently in Hatay province and the rescue work continues.

He earthquake in turkey and Syria has left more than 25,000 confirmed dead, even with people trapped in the rubble.

It should be noted that the Mexican Brigade has managed to rescue five people alive, in addition to the molesas well as more elements from all over the country help in the devastating event.

While at least ten four-legged heroes have also supported the rescue efforts.