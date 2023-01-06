The reason is the much-discussed sex tape that leaked from her in 2017, she said on Friday in the SBS6 interview program De 10 Questions by Rob Kemps.

“I don’t think I’ll get a statue, because of course that annoying video came out,” said Paay. “So I don’t get a ribbon anymore. Whoever ever posted that ruined that.” The 73-year-old Paay had ‘liked’ a ribbon. “It is always nice to receive a prize.”

In the broadcast, Paay also stated that she still dreams of collaborating with a DJ. ,,One thing I would have liked to do again: that such a DJ would ask me for my voice on a nice song. That’s the only thing I haven’t done yet. But no one needs to know that.”