Paavo Väyrynen | The sixth attempt did not yield results: This is how Väyrynen's dreams of becoming president have been watered down time and time again

Too much too soon. That's how it's titled Paavo from Väyry paragraph about the president Urho Kekkonen in speculating the successor game Tamminiemi nest dividers – in the book.

The book, written in an ironic style and published in 1981, introduces 22 possible successor candidates for Kekkonen, and the then 34-year-old Väyrynen was among them.

“It's not Väyrynen's time yet – it's unlikely to come,” the book states about Väyrynen's presidential dreams, which were already clearly visible at the time.

Prediction became a little more likely again on Wednesday, when strengthenedthat Väyrynen, who turned 77 in September, will not be able to run for office in the presidential election in 2024. Although Väyrynen got to collect additional time, the required number of 20,000 supporter cards could not be filled. Värynen did not respond to HS's interview request on Wednesday.

This is the sixth presidential election in which Väyrynen has actively run for office.

Paavo Väyrynen was elected Minister of Education at the age of 29 in 1975.

To Parliament Väyrynen made his debut at the age of 23 in 1970. Before that, he had managed to act as the youth chairman of the Center Party and worked as a journalist at Yleisradio.

The career of Väyrynen, who was elected as a Member of Parliament, immediately took off. The then Prime Minister Ahti Karjalainen (Centre) chose him as its political secretary, after which Väyrynen became the vice-chairman of the Center Party.

When Väyrynen ten years later, at the age of 33, replaced the one who had led the center for 16 years Johannes Virolainenhe had time to serve as Minister of Education, Minister of Labor and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Paavo Väyrynen pictured with President Urho Kekkonen, who supported him in his career, in 1977.

Paavo Väyrynen was elected chairman of the Center Party in 1980.

Väyrynen Kekkonen, known as a patron, gave up his duties as president in 1981. In the 1982 elections, Väyrynen was not yet ready to be a candidate. Represented the center in the elections Mauno Koivisto (sd) lost Estonian. In 1988, Väyrynen was a candidate for the center, but lost to Koivisto, who renewed his season.

Väyrynen prepared carefully for the 1994 elections. He gave up the chairmanship of the center already in 1990 in order to be able to focus on the presidential election campaign without having to negotiate Finland's EU membership as foreign minister at the same time. In the elections, he lost to the Sdp candidate Martti to Ahtisaarifor which he has since blamed the “media game”.

He has later mentioned giving up the chairmanship of the Center as the only mistake of his career. Väyrynen's place was taken up Esko Ahowhich began to take the party in an overly liberal direction from Väyrynen's point of view.

Paavo Väyrynen congratulates Sdp presidential candidate Martti Ahtisaari on reaching the second round of the elections in 1994. In the picture in the middle Elisabeth Rehn (r), who lost to Ahtisaari in the second round.

A year After the 2000 presidential election, there was a break in Väyrynen's presidential aspirations. He tried even then, but lost the central primary election to Esko Aho.

In 2006, the center chose the then chairman as its presidential candidate Matti Vanhanenwhose candidacy was also supported by Väyrynen.

Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen was the center's presidential candidate in 2006. Paavo Väyrynen was supporting him at a campaign event in Keminmaa.

In 2012, Värynen's time came again. He had returned to the ministry as Minister of Foreign Trade and Development and in 2010 applied again for the chairmanship of the center, but lost Mari Kiviniemi.

Later, Väyrynen considered this a turning point for the city center.

“The liberals took over all the leadership positions, and the party's line changed. At the same time, leadership became autocratic”, Väyrynen has described the 2010 party meeting on his blogwhich he is still actively updating.

Regarding the presidential election, no one from the center challenged Väyry. In the elections, he narrowly missed out on the second round with about 17.5 percent of the vote. In the second round To Sauli Niinistö (kok) lost Pekka Haavisto (green) received about 18.8 percent of the votes in the first round.

Paavo Väyrynen was the only candidate for the centrist presidential candidate at the party board meeting held in Riihimäki in September 2011. Next to Väyrynen is the then party chairman Mari Kiviniemi.

Maybe the most unusual twists and turns in Väyrynen's career were seen after 2016, when he founded a new party called the Citizens' Party.

Väyrynen remained a member of the center, but constantly criticized the party from outside it. In 2018, Väyrynen applied for president again, this time as a candidate of the voters' association. In these elections, he received 6.2 percent of the votes. Vanhanen, who was the centre's candidate, had to settle for 4.1 percent.

The candidate of the Association of Voters, Paavo Väyrynen, watched the broadcast of the results of the presidential election at his election supervisors in January 2018.

Shortly after the presidential election, Väyrynen ran for chairman of the center and then left the party when he could not participate in the chairman's race as a member of two parties. Around the same time, the Civic Party broke up to their internal quarrels.

After leaving Väyrynen from both the center and the citizens' party founded yet another partyof the Seven Star Movement, which has also since been dropped from the party register.

Väyrynen returned as a member of the center in 2020 and, with the help of the Swedish-speaking district, even rose to the party's party board. However, the return did not save his political career: Väyrynen was voted out of parliament in the 2023 parliamentary elections with 1,396 votes.

In November 2018, Paavo Väyrynen held a press conference in parliament about the Seven Star movement he founded.

Next after the elections, the next presidential elections will be held in 2030. Mauno Koiviston, Tarja Halonen and Sauli Niinistö's terms as president have shown that it is not easy to challenge a sitting president in elections.

It remains to be seen whether the then 83-year-old Väyryse still has an interest in the duties of the president.

At that age, he would beat even a sitting president of the United States Joe Biden, who next year will aim for a further season at the age of 81. At the same age as President Kekkonen was when he gave up his duties for health reasons.