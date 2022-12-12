The government is preparing to extend the possibility of smart working for the frail and parents of children under 14 in the private sector. ”Smart working is now used all over the world and I don’t see why the public administration, which in 2023 will have 680,000 agile workers compared to 570,000 this year, should be different from the private sector – underlines the Minister of Pa, Paolo Zangrillo, in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’ – However, a real cultural revolution is needed, as well as an organizational one, aimed at making smart working fully effective, so as not to jeopardize the services provided to users. Performance measurement must not be a taboo: it is necessary to move from the logic of control to that of responsibility, i.e. defining objectives and measuring results. A task that the Code of Conduct for Public Employees, approved on 1 December by the Council of Ministers in implementation of the Pnrr2 decree-law, entrusts to managers”.